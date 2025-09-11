Bloomberg News Admits Carmakers To ‘Save Billions’ From Trump Nuking Eco Regs

Trump's rollback of emissions rules lets Detroit automakers shift billions from EV mandates back into gas-powered production.

by Joseph Vazquez

September 10, 2025, 3:06 PM

Who knew that removing ridiculous eco-extremist regulations could help auto manufacturers save money? Even the green freaks at Bloomberg News had to concede that point to President Donald Trump. [emphasis, links added]

Bloomberg News reporters David Welch, Keith Naughton, and Keith Laing admitted in an eye-popping September 7 story that Trump’s “push to cut federal sales incentives and roll back emissions standards is shaping up to be a multibillion-dollar gift to Detroit’s automakers as they shift investments into gasoline-fueled cars.”

Specifically, according to the report, the deregulatory push “is clearing the way for Detroit’s legacy automakers and their traditional rivals to reallocate billions of dollars earmarked for EVs and other costs linked to pollution rules.”

Ford Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley reportedly told Bloomberg News that the Trump deregulation agenda had “the potential to unlock a multibillion-dollar opportunity over the next two years.”

Contrast this with the media’s support for the Green New Dealers of Team Biden over the past four years. Almost two years ago, Reuters reported that automakers were facing $14 billion in fines as a result of then-President Biden’s proposal to hike fuel-economy standards.

Now, automakers can allocate much-needed resources toward production as opposed to government-mandated compliance.

For example, Welch, Naughton, and Laing estimated that Ford was reallocating a whopping $1.5 billion it was spending this year alone on regulatory credit-purchase commitments to produce “gas-powered models and hybrids.”

But of course, the Bloomberg News reporters couldn’t resist trying to get in a jab at Trump for dismantling the climate change activists’ woke pipe dream to nix gas cars from the American economy:

Critics have assailed Trump for attacking policies to curb pollution from automobiles, one of the largest contributors of planet-warming emissions. Under President Joe Biden, the EPA said the rules would reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 7 billion metric tons over the life of the program — more than the US emits in a year — and save drivers about $6,000 in fuel and maintenance costs.

So drivers would “save” fuel costs if they were pushed to purchase more expensive EVs?

It’s worth pointing out that pushing EVs, which Biden had made a hallmark of his climate boondoggle, was always a worthless, “ineffective” eco scheme to begin with, as Hoover Institution Visiting Fellow Bjorn Lomborg noted in an April 2025 column.

Effectively, swapping gas cars for EVs only changes the source of where carbon is emitted without doing much to lower that carbon footprint:

The main environmental selling point of electric cars is that they don’t pollute. But although it’s true their engines don’t produce CO2 while driving, they do emit carbon in other ways. Manufacturing them generates emissions — especially producing the batteries, which requires lots of energy, mostly achieved with coal in China. As a result, even an electric car recharged with clean power in B.C. will, over its life, emit about one-third what an equivalent gasoline car does. When recharged in Alberta, it will emit almost three-quarters.

