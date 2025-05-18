Javier Blas writes in Bloomberg, Spain and Portugal and a sliver of France have suffered what could come to be known as the first major blackout of the renewable-energy era. More than 50 MM people lost power, and electricity didn't return for nearly half a day.

We don't yet know the full details, but Spain's state-backed grid operator has detailed a tentative timeline of the massive disruption. The company suspects an initial power failure was “very likely" due to a solar plant producing less than expected. Seconds later there was a “massive" drop in other renewable-electricity production.

Left unsaid is the fact that Spain and Portugal were running their grid with a generation mix that relied heavily on the weather for more than 75% of output. Few of the system’s generators powered by gas, nuclear, and hydraulic force, which are key to ensuring a stable grid, were running.

Out Take 1: While it’s true nuclear and gas-fired plants can (and do) generate less than expected at times, it’s not the case that such events on systems dominated by those same types of assets make entire grids fragile. Contrariwise, such events can and do reveal the instability of grids dominated by wind and solar generation. That distinction matters—a lot.

Authorities promise a root-cause analysis of the incident. The lessons should be heeded around the world as most countries embrace solar and wind power though perhaps not as aggressively as the Iberian nations. Authorities need to focus on how to better integrate growing renewable production into the grid to strengthen resilience, rather than retreat from and dismantle net-zero generation.

Solar- and wind-dominated grids aren't bad per se, but they are typically more fragile that those dominated by traditional generation. Of course, they have a huge advantage—they don't pollute. Policymakers will need to make sure that the right mix remains in the system. That's likely to mean investing in more gas-fired plants as backup and keeping nuclear facilities on line. It means spending as much as $100B across the EU to upgrade grids.

Our Take 2: We need to be honest and recognize that “integrating” renewable assets into grids makes those grids less reliable in a number of ways. This includes the often unacknowledged fact that grids overrun with wind and solar effectively cannibalize the revenues of traditional generation needed to both maintain system inertia and backup shaky renewables. The upshot is an inevitable rise in the cost of power needed to run the system.

Our Take 3: It’s easy to say wind and solar don’t pollute if one ignores the highly suspicious and untransparent supply chain. Our guess these assets are far from clean-tech.

Our Take 4: Trillions have been spent on wind and solar globally. So why have global GHG emissions and temps continued to rise in unabated fashion? It’s a question anyone focused on results would ask. Weirdly, few ever do.

BOTTOMLINE: “Left unsaid is the fact that Spain and Portugal were running their grid with a generation mix that relied heavily on the weather for more than 75% of output. Few of the system’s generators powered by gas, nuclear, and hydraulic force, which are key to ensuring a stable grid, were running.”