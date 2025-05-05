Bloomberg writes, as Trump makes supporting energy a priority, US banks that just a few years ago were vocal in their embrace of net-zero targets are now following a very different playbook. That includes discussing removing long-standing restrictions on some of the most controversial fossil-fuel projects.

Execs at Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan are now discussing changes to existing policies that dictate the energy initiatives they’re willing to lend to. At Wells Fargo, bankers have had internal talks about lending to oil and gas projects in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, something that’s been blocked at the bank since 2020. Meanwhile, there are signs US banks are more eager to snap up high-carbon assets that their climate-conscious peers in Europe are trying to offload.

It’s all part of a sea change going on inside US banking. Trump’s return to office is now breathing new life into legislation that’s aimed at giving oil, gas and coal producers in the world’s largest economy better access to capital. That includes the planned resurrection of a national Fair Access to Banking Act, which was largely in limbo during the Biden admin.

US bankers expect the proposed law to force them to lift their existing restrictions on financing activities like coal mining and oil sands production. As one Wall Street banker put it, even if the Fair Access requirement doesn’t change banks’ risk appetite, it will likely force them to update their lending and underwriting policies.

Wall Street has already demonstrated its willingness to pivot. One month after Trump’s Nov. 5 election win, Goldman Sachs walked out of the Net-Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA), the world’s biggest climate finance coalition for banks. Wells Fargo, Citi, BofA, Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan all quickly followed.

Not surprisingly, it all came down to the ability of banks to make money. As the pandemic ended and the old economy came roaring back, the financial risk of supporting nascent green tech and backing away from cash-rich fossil-fuel giants became too big to ignore. In short, saving the planet no longer seemed particularly compatible with chasing profits.

Then in late 2023, billionaire hedge fund legend Ray Dalio captured the Zeitgeist, stating simply that private finance would only pony up for the clean-energy transition if the returns were worthwhile. “You have to make it profitable,” he said at the COP28 summit in Dubai. For now, most US banks appear unconvinced that it will be profitable.

Our Take: Wall Street’s embrace of the zany logic earlier this decade was a major low-point for an industry that’s had its fair share of lows over the years. Larry Fink’s mindless recanting of cockeyed claims about ESG comes to mind. So does Jamie Dimon’s failed leadership as Chairman of the Business Roundtable when it embraced stakeholder capitalism. What a sorry showing for folks who are supposed to be the smartest guys in the room.

BOTTOMLINE: “US bankers expect the proposed law to force them to lift their existing restrictions on financing activities like coal mining and oil sands production.”