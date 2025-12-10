The Word Merchant

Bleonard3
7h

Great update! Re: CA - Newsome is struggling as key gasoline refineries close down in the next few weeks/months (due to regulatory envoy and demonization), while pleading for companies to keep refineries going. Will be interesting to see what happens with summer pump prices.

