The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Adrian Foley's avatar
Adrian Foley
4h

Prima facia evidence of the dishonesty of climate warriors inserted into liberal administrations. They knew how to manipulate and obfuscate and ultimately bury real science in order to promote the destruction of affordable energy sources in favor of “green solutions” that will ultimately cripple our entire infrastructure.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Heins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture