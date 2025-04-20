HEADLINE: “BREAKING: THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION IS ON THE BRINK OF COLLAPSE”
💥 U.S. SUPPORT — GONE.
💥 NEW FUNDING — FAILED.
💥 THE GLOBAL HEALTH GIANT — CRUMBLING.
President Trump pulled the plug.
And now the WHO, once the globalist gatekeeper of lockdowns, mandates, and “emergency declarations”… is gasping for air.
📢 WHAT THIS MEANS:
⚠️ The world is watching the fall of the institution that helped orchestrate global control through fear.
⚠️ The “health emergency” narrative is unraveling.
⚠️ The technocrats are LOSING their power — fast.
This isn’t just budget cuts.
This is the implosion of a global stronghold.
💣 NO MORE ENDLESS PANDEMICS.
💣 NO MORE GLOBAL HEALTH TREATIES.
💣 NO MORE UNELECTED POWER OVER YOUR LIFE.
🛑 THE PEOPLE SAID NO.
🇺🇸 TRUMP SAID NO.
🌍 AND NOW THE WHO IS FALLING.
THE PANIC BUTTON HAS BEEN SMASHED.
This isn’t just the end of funding — it’s the beginning of freedom.
Stake in the heart like other vampires would do them good 😲😳😆
Is it. They just passed a pandemic Treaty. I think this is an appear weak. They are fully embedded in our nations since 2005.
They are nationalizing control. The roots go deep.
Time to weed.