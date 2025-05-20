𝗗𝗼 𝗥𝗲𝗻𝗲𝘄𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗣𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿 𝗚𝗿𝗶𝗱 𝗪𝗲𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗿?

As we shift into a power portfolio none of us have ever witnessed before, many of us have not stopped to think: what are the major impacts of changing a power supply so quickly?

Are there any known reliability risks we should consider before retiring coal plants?

Could this lead to major outages?

When MISO released its Renewable Integration Impact Assessment (RIIA), it stated: “Integration complexity increases sharply after 30% renewable penetration.”

Now, before you @ me for shedding light on the subject, MISO did not say it was impossible.

But they did say over 50% renewables could be achieved through “incremental coordination actions” (i.e., it’s going to cost a lot more than we thought — oops, my bad — but good thing we have the cost-of-service model in most of our states).

Below is a comparison of how our grid looks today and how it will function in the future.

✅ 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵-𝗜𝗻𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗮 𝗣𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿 𝗚𝗿𝗶𝗱

1️⃣ Uses large rotating machines (like coal, gas, hydro turbines) that store kinetic energy.

2️⃣ Slows down frequency changes when there’s a disturbance (like a generator trip).

3️⃣ Provides natural frequency stability and resilience.

4️⃣ Easier to maintain grid balance under sudden load or generation shifts.

⚠ 𝗟𝗼𝘄-𝗜𝗻𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗮 𝗣𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿 𝗚𝗿𝗶𝗱

1️⃣ Relies heavily on inverter-based resources (like wind, solar) with little or no physical inertia.

2️⃣ Frequency changes much faster after disturbances.

3️⃣ Requires advanced control systems, synthetic inertia, or grid-forming inverters to maintain stability.

4️⃣ More sensitive to sudden changes, making grid management more complex.

BOTTOMLINE: “But they did say over 50% renewables could be achieved through “incremental coordination actions” (i.e., it’s going to cost a lot more than we thought — oops, my bad — but good thing we have the cost-of-service model in most of our states).”