๐——๐—ผ ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฒ๐˜„๐—ฎ๐—ฏ๐—น๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ธ๐—ฒ ๐—ข๐˜‚๐—ฟ ๐—ฃ๐—ผ๐˜„๐—ฒ๐—ฟ ๐—š๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฑ ๐—ช๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ?

As we shift into a power portfolio none of us have ever witnessed before, many of us have not stopped to think: what are the major impacts of changing a power supply so quickly?

Are there any known reliability risks we should consider before retiring coal plants?

Could this lead to major outages?

When MISO released its Renewable Integration Impact Assessment (RIIA), it stated: โ€œIntegration complexity increases sharply after 30% renewable penetration.โ€

Now, before you @ me for shedding light on the subject, MISO did not say it was impossible.

But they did say over 50% renewables could be achieved through โ€œincremental coordination actionsโ€ (i.e., itโ€™s going to cost a lot more than we thought โ€” oops, my bad โ€” but good thing we have the cost-of-service model in most of our states).

Below is a comparison of how our grid looks today and how it will function in the future.

โœ ๐—›๐—ถ๐—ด๐—ต-๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ฎ ๐—ฃ๐—ผ๐˜„๐—ฒ๐—ฟ ๐—š๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฑ

1๏ธโƒฃ Uses large rotating machines (like coal, gas, hydro turbines) that store kinetic energy.

2๏ธโƒฃ Slows down frequency changes when thereโ€™s a disturbance (like a generator trip).

3๏ธโƒฃ Provides natural frequency stability and resilience.

4๏ธโƒฃ Easier to maintain grid balance under sudden load or generation shifts.

โš ๐—Ÿ๐—ผ๐˜„-๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ฎ ๐—ฃ๐—ผ๐˜„๐—ฒ๐—ฟ ๐—š๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฑ

1๏ธโƒฃ Relies heavily on inverter-based resources (like wind, solar) with little or no physical inertia.

2๏ธโƒฃ Frequency changes much faster after disturbances.

3๏ธโƒฃ Requires advanced control systems, synthetic inertia, or grid-forming inverters to maintain stability.

4๏ธโƒฃ More sensitive to sudden changes, making grid management more complex.

