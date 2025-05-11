The Word Merchant

User's avatar
Tim Small's avatar
Tim Small
2h

Thanks for passing along this news. One negative of the decline of traditional media is that important stories like this get much diminished exposure. FWIW the advance of such proposals by administrative fiat is a major rub to me. I can’t speak for other Californians but am certainly not alone in that. The recent and related death of the state’s looming EV mandate is equally welcome and for similar reasons. In that particular case, the cringe-worthy irony of the original announcement being followed by a few days by a heat wave that elicited an admonition not to charge cars lest we all go w/out AC was, in retrospect, a kind of harbinger. So now we’ve witnessed the Democratic party’s craven virtue signaling come full circle, an immolated wreck by the side of I-10 somewhere near where that photo was taken. (I say that as a liberal who has held environmental issues as a high priority for my entire adult life - I’m 64). The most glaring issue with the EV mandate rollout wasn’t really the timing though. It was the complete lack of attention paid to supporting it with a viable, realistic, and economically tolerable plan to execute the immense infrastructure upgrade necessary for its ultimate success. Instead we got tepid acknowledgment of the necessity of keeping Diablo Canyon open a bit longer, plus some phony swagger about how much juice our solar panels were generating - despite purchasing 40% of it all from coal plants in other states. Pathetic.

