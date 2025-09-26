The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Mark Miller
7h

Ivanpah “failed to meet expectations” from the get go.

The CPUC should have required the terms of the PPA’s, signed by PG&E And SCE to meet the states RES goals, be renegotiated. The facilities failed to meet their qualification specs/requirements.

I supported the division of rate payer advocates position that the contracts, which had time of delivery (TOD) factors built into them, be renegotiated. Various shenanigans were occurring at the PUC back then.

https://kleinmanenergy.upenn.edu/commentary/blog/dismembering-the-cpuc-what-the-heck-is-happening-in-california/

