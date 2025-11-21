Javier Blas writes in Bloomberg, even after years of technological breakthroughs, the shale industry still leaves most of the oil underground. At best, operators siphon away 15% to 10% of what’s potentially available. The rest remains thousands of feet under the surface. Until now.

The next phase of the revolution—call it shale 4.0—is an engineering arms race to improve the so-called recovery factor. Increasing the ratio even by a single percentage point is a prize worth billions of dollars over the lifetime of thousands of shale wells.

“The best place to find oil is where you already know you’ve got oil,” Chevron CEO Mike Wirth says. “We know where the oil is. If we left 90% of the oil behind, it would be the first time history that we didn’t figure out how to do it”.

If engineers are successful, it would turn shale from a sprinter into a marathon runner. The impact won’t be another gusher, but a steady flow of barrels far longer into the future than the industry anticipated. And the more the US provides, the less other sources above all, the OPEC+ cartel can pump without undermining prices.

There are two challenges.

First, pushing proppant all the way to the last crevices adter fracking is difficult, as they are heavier than the water used to carry them. Lightweight proppants help, but until recently their high cost outweighed the profit of the extra oil.

Now, ExxonMobil is experimenting with a new formula it says is cheaper, using particles of petroleum coke, a byproduct of its own refineries. It claims well recovery can improve by as much as 20%. Exxon is using its newly patented proppant in wells in the Permian basin. Others are playing with their own lightweight formulas.

The other issue is the natural friction that stops the hydrocarbons from reaching the wellbore. Here the solution there is to use what’s called surfacants that reduce tensions between molecules.

Here, Chevron is trying a form of soap. It already has a big business making petrochemicals such as lubricants. Thus, it’s tapping its in-house engineering talent to find cheap surfactants that can reduce friction inside the oil reservoirs. As with proppants, the problem in the past has been cost. But Chevron believes it’s developing formulas that work and are cheap.

“Improved recoveries is the next thing,” Wirth says. “We’re gonna continue to see improvements in drilling efficiency and completion efficiency. But the big prize here now is to get more of the oil and gas to recover,” he says.