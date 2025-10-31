THOMAS J SHEPSTONE

OCT 29

Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, the Fraser Institute researches government actions in areas such as “taxation, health care, aboriginal issues, education, economic freedom, energy, natural resources, and the environment.” It puts out a ton of great information on the Canadian economy, and a recent report titled “The Fiscal Cost of Canada’s Low-Carbon Economy,” offers a stunning statistic on the cost of green energy job creation, along with this chart:

Here’s a Fraser news release summarizing the report:

Despite the hype of a “clean” economic transition, governments in Ottawa and in the four largest provinces have spent or foregone revenues of more than $150 billion (inflation-adjusted) on low-carbon initiatives since 2014/15, but have only created, at best, 68,000 clean jobs, according to two new studies published by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank. “Governments, activists and special interest groups have been making a lot of claims about the opportunities of a clean economic transition, but after a decade of policy interventions and more than $150 billion in taxpayers’ money, the results are extremely underwhelming,” said Elmira Aliakbari, director of natural resource studies and co-author of The Fiscal Cost of Canada’s Low-Carbon Economy. The study finds that since 2014/15, the federal government and provincial governments in the country’s four largest provinces (Ontario, Quebec, Alberta and British Columbia) combined have spent and foregone revenues of $158 billion (inflation adjusted to 2024 dollars) trying to create clean jobs, as defined by Statistics Canada’s Environmental and Clean Technology Products Economic Account. Importantly, that cost estimate is conservative since it does not account for an exhaustive list of direct government spending and it does not measure the costs from Canada’s other six provinces, municipalities, regulatory costs and other economic costs because of the low-carbon spending and tax credits. A second study, Sizing Canada’s Clean Economy, finds that there was very little change over the 2014 to 2023 period in terms of the share of the total economy represented by the clean economy. For instance, in 2014, the clean economy represented 3.1 per cent of GDP compared to 3.6 per cent in 2023. “The evidence is clear—the much-hyped clean economic transition has failed to fundamentally transform Canada’s $3.3 trillion economy,” said study co-author and Fraser Institute senior fellow Jock Finlayson.

Well, that’s all good, but the stunning statistic not mentioned above is that the $150 billion spent on low-carbon initiatives, divided by 68,000 jobs amounts to an incredible cost of $2,205,882 per job. I asked the Alter, Grok, and Perplexity AI programs the following question for comparison purposes:

What is the typical cost of creating a Canadian job in terms of grant funds expended?

And, here are the answers I received:

Alter: “The grant-cost per genuine new lasting job in Canada is typically around $150,000–$300,000 once you adjust for temporary work, deadweight financing, and natural job churn.

Grok: “Overall, $10,000–$50,000 is a rough median for “typical” grant-supported jobs, but effectiveness depends on verification (many claims are projected/retained, not purely new).”

Perplexity: Typical amounts reported in recent provincial versions of job grant programs range from $5,000 to $15,000 of government funding per job created, with the median sitting around $10,000 for training programs tied to direct hiring outcomes.

The cost of creating green energy jobs in Canada, in other words, runs from seven times the normal in the best case to 441 times normal in the worst case. It appears investing public money in creating green energy jobs is one of the very worst wastes of our funds imaginable.

