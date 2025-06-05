View in browser

DAVID BLACKMON

Somedays you just cannot believe what your eyes are reading when you do your daily scan of the energy media landscape early in the morning. Today, thanks to our friends at Bloomberg, is one of those days.

Bloomberg’s energy transition boosters, who have spent the last half decade assuring us that you don’t have to have baseload power provided by coal, natural gas, and nuclear in order to have true energy security, published a story Thursday morning headlined as follows: “China Builds Most Coal-Fired Plants in Decade for Power Security.”

You get that? I swear I am not making it up - it’s really, truly real. Here’s a screen shot just for proof:

Sure, they think they’re being clever using the term “power security,” but what is power security if not energy security? It’s a distinction without a difference, and they know it.

Here’s what China knows: China knows no country can have real energy security without a stable, reliable electric grid to power its economy, military, and other elements in any society that are crucial to national security. Power security is energy security, and energy security is national security. These concepts are inseparable from one another. Period.

So, you might be asking at this point, what’s the story all about?

It goes something like this: China and India are building coal plants like it’s 2015 all over again, approving nearly 110 gigawatts (GW) of new coal-fired capacity in 2024—China with a whopping 94.5 GW and India at 15 GW. That’s the most in a decade, and it’s a loud reminder that energy security trumps climate alarm narratives every time.

If this somehow comes as a surprise to you, you really need to pay closer attention. While the Biden administration and most other western governments were busy shoving windmills and solar panels down our collective throats, China, India, and many other non-G7 nations have been doubling down on the fuels needed to keep their power grids humming.

China’s coal binge is no surprise to anyone who has been taking an honest view on things. Back in 2021 and 2022, power shortages gutted their factories, and a major 2023 drought kneecapped the country’s massive hydropower fleet. What’s a country with 1.4 billion people and a roaring industrial base supposed to do? They turned, as they have always turned, to building more and more coal—reliable, dispatchable, and immune to weather tantrums.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) says China’s new plants are more about peak-load backup than running full-tilt, with utilization rates down to 50% from 70% a decade ago. That’s largely standard IEA BS, but to the extent is accurate it is strategic: coal is there when solar and wind inevitably fizzle. Sure, China also continues to lead the world in installing intermittent, weather-dependent power generation as they have done for most of the last decade. But unlike the west’s green-obsessed globalist elites and their bureaucrats, they know renewables can’t carry the grid without a fossil fuel backbone.

The numbers are staggering. China kicked off construction on 94.5 GW of coal plants in 2024, mostly in coal-rich provinces like Xinjiang and Shaanxi. Local governments, freed up to approve projects since 2014, are building like there’s no tomorrow, and why not? Coal means jobs, revenue, and power when the chips are down.

Sure, there’s overcapacity—some plants might sit idle as renewables grow—but that’s a small price to pay when blackouts could tank your economy. The IEA’s whining about “stranded assets,” but China’s not betting its future on fairy tales about net-zero by 2060. They’ll burn coal as long as it makes sense, climate pledges be damned.

India’s in the same boat, approving 15 GW of coal—the most in six years. Coal generates 75% of their electricity, even though it’s half their capacity. With power demand up 11.3% in 2023, they’re not about to let the grid collapse to appease Western environmentalists. Companies like Adani Power are planning 4.8 GW by 2032, and good for them. India’s got a billion-plus people to feed, and coal’s their lifeline. They’re dabbling in renewables, but like China, they know the score: energy security first, green posturing second.

Globally, coal investment’s up 4% in 2024, almost all thanks to these two giants. Meanwhile, clean energy’s getting $2.2 trillion compared to $1.1 trillion for oil, gas, and coal. What is all means is coal is not going anywhere. China and India are proving it, and they’re not alone.

The IEA’s Fatih Birol tries to spin it, saying coal’s just a “transitional” fuel with declining use. Tell that to the millions of jobs and billions in GDP tied to it. On X, folks are cheering coal’s comeback, and why shouldn’t they? It’s the fuel that built the modern world, not some subsidized wind farm.

Here’s the kicker: while China and India prioritize their people, the Trump administration inherited a situation in which U.S. is stuck in a green quagmire. While the Trump people work to reverse all the damage done by Joe Biden’s pretend presidency, America’s coal plants are retiring faster than you can say “EPA regulation,” and we’re not building enough gas or nuclear to fill the gap.

Hopefully, the Trump people can turn things around, but in the meantime, America’s power grid keeps teetering on the brink. It’s a game of energy catch-up America should never have had to play, one which green propaganda outlets like Bloomberg played a big part in helping to create.

That’s why the spectacle of Bloomberg now admitting in a headline that China is building more coal because it knows it must do so to have real energy security made me laugh out loud at the utter absurdity of it all. These people are shameless.

