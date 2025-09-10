The Word Merchant

Ann L. Klieves
12h

Thank you very much Mr.Heins, for this article.I needed to see this before my next speaking engagement. This is another tact to take to stop this climate con and I am going to use it!!

Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
10h

Unsurprising foreign interference in American energy policy.. As the article notes, Communist China is the leading nation producing solar photovoltaic panels. The top four wind turbine generator manufacturers are all in Communist China. China is also the world leader in storage batteries for grid and vehicle use. The use of the West’s academic journals to promote solar, wind, and batteries is mercantilism.

I would not be surprised to learn the funding for the lawfare against the U.S. Department of Energy Environmental Working Group was funded by the Chinese subsidiaries of the Environmental Defense Fund chinadevelopmentbrief.o… and The Union of Concerned Scientists blog.ucs.org/gregory-ku…

