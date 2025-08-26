Forwarded this email? Subscribe here for more

California has an ongoing need for Diablo Canyon's power with its unique characteristics

GENE NELSON, PH.D.

AUG 25

The California Senate Energy Utilities and Communications (SEUC) annual Oversight Hearing, "Reliability of the Power Grid and an Update on Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant's Extended Operations" on August 19, 2025 ran from 9:00 AM to noon at hearing room 1200 at 1021 O Street in the California Capitol complex, then continued at 1:54 PM and ran for about a half hour longer.

The agenda is found at

https://seuc.senate.ca.gov/system/files/2025-08/08-19-25-agenda.pdf

I was able to speak directly with California Senator Josh Becker at the conclusion of the hearing. He chaired the hearing. My discussion focused on California legislative extension of Diablo Canyon Power Plant's operations to 2045. Based on our conversation, I believe he is supportive of this proposed legislation.

I appreciated California Senator Shannon Grove's comments in support of Diablo Canyon Power Plant's extended operation during her questions and comments. I also spoke to her after the hearing and thanked her for her Diablo Canyon support.

After her presentation, I thanked PG&E Vice President Maureen Zawalick for her presentation regarding the environmental and ratepayer benefits of Diablo Canyon extended operations.

The 3:11:06 video of the hearing is at

https://www.senate.ca.gov/media/senate-energy-utilities-and-communications-committee-20250819

For ease of precise finding, downloading the 4.3 GB file yields the best results. CGNP's speech runs from 2:55:08 to 2:57:10

Here are my two minute public comments. I was the first commenter.

Hello, Senator Becker and SEUC Committee Members:

My name is Dr. Gene Nelson. I'm with Californians for Green Nuclear Power (CGNP.)

Based on the experience in the Iberian Peninsula on Monday, April 28, 2025, CGNP believes that California very nearly had an Iberian Peninsula type blackout on Sunday, May 4, 2025 as a consequence of very low synchronous grid inertia (SGI) for the California grid. CGNP carefully compared the California grid conditions on May 4 at solar noon to the supply reported by the Spanish grid operator , Red Eléctrica at 12:30 PM on April 28, 2025. California had considerably less SGI in the grid mix than Spain. Not all electricity is created equal. We explain the significance of this in our article "The Spanish Version of the 'Duck Curve' is a real killer. This curve underscores the problem of insufficient synchronous grid inertia in Spain on April 28, 2025," July 8, 2025, GreenNUKE Substack.

and

Here's a PDF of our updated PowerPoint. (All remaining Gifford Fire evacuation orders in San Luis Obispo County, California were lifted at 6:16 PM PDT on Sunday, August 24, 2025.)

https://cgnp.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/Californias-Near-Miss-for-an-Iberian-Peninsula-Type-Blackout-05-04-25-Rev-B.pdf

In 2011, the eminent scientists and engineers of the California Council on Science and Technology (CCST) recommended building about 30 Diablo Canyon Power Plants, not reactors, for California's electricity supply.

Just like Spain needs to keep its seven nuclear reactors running long into the future, California needs to keep Diablo Canyon running for grid reliability.

BONUS Number 1 from The Wall Street Journal:

Nuclear Power Is Having a Pop Culture Moment

Atomic energy has attracted influencers, spawned merch and even made a cameo on ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’

By Jennifer Hiller

Aug. 13, 2025 11:00 am ET

No-cost download link for the entire article:

https://www.wsj.com/business/energy-oil/nuclear-power-is-having-a-pop-culture-moment-7a92f762?st=QzTuPW&reflink=desktopwebshare_permalink

(I was behind the camera looking at several people I know when this photograph was taken.)

BONUS Number 2: Isabelle Boemeke's just-released book endorsing nuclear power, with a focus on Diablo Canyon Power Plant:

Rad Future: The Untold Story of Nuclear Electricity and How It Will Save the World

by Isabelle Boemeke (Author) Format: Kindle Edition ($15.99) https://www.amazon.com/Rad-Future-Untold-Nuclear-Electricity-ebook/dp/B0DFLG7RXW/

5.0 out of 5 stars (11)

#1 New Release in Physics of Energy (08/24/2025)

We’re running out of time. Fossil fuels are choking the planet and renewable energy isn’t cutting it. The solution has been hiding in plain sight all along…..

BONUS Number 3: Bloomberg News offers a surprisingly upbeat article regarding Diablo Canyon Power Plant's nuclear power.

California’s Last Nuclear Plant Is Poised to Stave Off Extinction

Diablo Canyon is nearing the end of a long relicensing process as the need for round-the-clock power grows.

By Michelle Ma

August 20, 2025 at 7:23 AM PDT Updated on

August 20, 2025 at 4:49 PM PDT

No-cost download link https://tinyurl.com/Bloomberg-08020-2025

Unit 2’s turbine generator at PG&E’s Diablo Canyon power plant.

Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Here's a relevant August 24, 2025 Quiver Quant post regarding PCG stock movement in connection with the anticipated Diablo Canyon NRC license renewal in August, 2025:

https://www.quiverquant.com/news/Pacific+Gas+%26+Electric+Co.+Stock+%28PCG%29+Opinions+on+Diablo+Canyon+Renewal+Decision