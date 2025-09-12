CGNP's September 12, 2025 Objection Letter regarding AB 825 (Petrie-Norris, Rivas, and Senator Becker.)

On September 10, 2025, independent nonprofit Californians for Green Nuclear Power (CGNP) sent a letter of opposition regarding AB 825 to all members and staff of the Senate Energy Utilities and Communication Committee. The core of our concerns is the likely federal preemption of California's hard-fought environmental protections regarding electricity generation including SB 1368 (Perata, 2006) and AB 32 (Nuñez, 2006) if the current version of AB 825 is enacted.

CGNP respectfully requests to be included in the listing of the opposition to AB 825. Many other opposition organizations listed as opponents to the original SB 540 (Becker, 2025) legislation were improperly excluded in the September 11, 2025 SEUC legislative analysis.

This proposed legislation "gutted and amended" at the last minute an existingenergy bill sponsored by Assembly U&E Chair Petrie-Norris. CGNP is concerned with the confusion which is still present regarding the indicated sponsorship of AB 825 at the California Legislative Information website. Instead of Petrie-Norris, The actual sponsorship is (Petrie-Norris, Rivas, and Senator Becker.) CGNP raises the possibility that the improperly indicated sponsorship of this consequential legislation will open it to legal challenge if adopted. Senate Judiciary Chair Thomas Umberg characterized SB 540 (Becker, 2025) as one of the consequential bills of 2025 in his introductory remarks at the April 29, 2025 Senate Judiciary Committee hearing regarding this proposed legislation.

CAISO grid regionalization as contemplated by AB 825 (Petrie-Norris, Rivas, and Senator Becker, 2025) would offer considerable commercial advantages for Berkshire Hathaway Energy subsidiary PacifiCorp.

CGNP is also in the process of preparing a revised California Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) Complaint regarding PacifiCorp, one of the indicated sponsors of SB 540 (Becker, 2025) as shown on PacifiCorp's first and second quarter 2025 mandatory Form 635 lobbying disclosures. Using the information in the set of eight quarterly Form 635 lobbying disclosures for 2023-2024, submitted prior to about May 8, 2025, PacifiCorp was recognizedin different publications as the number three California lobbyist in 2023 and the number five lobbyist in 2024. Based on the pre May- 2025 CGNP calculated PacifiCorp's 2023-2024 lobbying expenditures to be $18,541,457.27

At the beginning of May, 2025 CGNP made a complaint to the California Secretary of State regarding an improper total of ZERO on the first page of their first quarter 2024 Form 635. Following CGNP's complaint, PacifiCorp amended this filing to show a total of $2,731,125.08. This peculiar filing motivated CGNP to compare the difference between the summary totals reported to the Secretary of State for 2023 and 2024 with the line-by-line details shown in their eight Form 635s. CGNP determined there were multiple million dollar discrepancies which CGNP noted in their subsequent sworn FPPC complaint. PacifiCorp's response was to amend all eight Form 635 filings in 2023-2024 to show only a mere $25,500 per quarter paid to the lobbying firm California Advisors. In these Amended filings, PacifiCorp claimed no direct CPUC lobbying expenses. This claim was reasserted in an August 13, 2025 letter to the FPPC from PacifiCorp's attorney. This PacifiCorp claim, asserted under penalty of Perjury on the pages of the Form 635s is readily impeached. PacifiCorp initiated CPUC Proceedings in 2023-2024 includingA2309008, A2306017, A2405013, A2408002, and A2409004. Some of those proceedings are ongoing as September 12, 2025. There is one new PacifiCorp CPUC Proceeding A2508001 so far in 2025.

Given the scope and complexity of these Proceedings as shown in the filings and docket entries, CGNP believes PacifiCorp's actual reportable 2023-2024 Form 635expenses for its CPUC activities are on the order of a million dollars.

Furthermore, the WEIM Benefits tabulation in the spreadsheet at https://TinyURL.com/WEIM-Benefits shows by the end of the second quarter of 2025 that PacifiCorp's WEIM sales exceeded one billion dollars since November, 2014.

Furthermore, PacifiCorp's ESG 2024 disclosures at the Berkshire Hathaway Energy website show PacifiCorp's 2024 fleet emissions at a level of 1,434 pounds CO2e / Net MWh in 2024, significantly in excess of the 1,100 pounds CO2 e / MWh set by SB 1368 (Perata, 2006.) This is a consequence of PacifiCorp still utilizing 4,321 MW of coal-fired generation as of 2024. Since 2017, CGNP has highlighted PacifiCorp's environmental hypocrisy in many of its filings as an intervenor before the CPUC. CGNP believes the sale of such large quantities of PacifiCorp's power at wholesale to environmentally-conscious California entities requires considerable lobbying expenditures. CGNP anticipates there will be further amendments of PacifiCorp's 2023-2025 Form 635 filings following the submission of CGNP's FPPC Complaint. These PacifiCorp Form 635 amendments should be completed before any further consideration by the California legislatureof CAISO grid regionalization advocated for by PacifiCorp or other Berkshire Hathaway Energy subsidiaries such as NV Energy.

There is no urgency this legislation to be adopted via a middle of the night vote in about twenty-four hours. Added time will provide clarity regarding the direction of the energy policies of the Trump administration. CGNP believes the only urgency is PacifiCorp's desire to craft legislation that offers it significant commercial advantages. For all of the above reasons, CGNP respectfully requests this version of CAISO grid regionalization be immediately withdrawn by its sponsors from consideration by the California legislature. In this way, CAISO grid regionalization can taken up again in January, 2026 with a proper hearing with advance notice before the Assembly Utilities and Energy Committee, among other steps

After its submission via the AB 825 "Bill Comments," on September, 12, 2025, a copy of CGNP's Objection Letter will be served electronically to each member of the California Senate and to each member of the Assembly Utilities and Energy Committee. As a consequence of technical limitations, multiple transmissions will be required. This Objection Letter will also be posted at the GreenNUKE Substack and supplied to reporters and interested members of the public.

