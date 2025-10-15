GLOBAL WARMING

Checking In On The Climate: Here Are A Few Facts

I & I Editorial Board

October 14, 2025

Global warming hysteria has been cooling off. But it’s not cold-on-the-slab dead yet. So it’s important to continue to roll out the reality. If we don’t, the zealots will rearm and flood the zone with their mendacious narrative.

From various sources, here is an update on the facts and the fiction:

Summers are still summer in America – hot, but not as hot as the climatistas want us to believe they are. University of Alabama in Huntsville climate researcher Roy Spencer, who keeps up with this sort of thing, tells us summer’s hottest days in the U.S. “Have Barely Warmed in the Last 40 Years.” He continues: “Of course, you would never know this based upon media reports … in fact, most people are probably under the impression that our hottest days are rapidly getting hotter.”

A month ago, the New York Times reported, citing “scientists,” that “Severe heat this summer killed three times as many people in European cities as would have died had humans not warmed the planet by burning fossil fuels.” Is that right? No, it’s not, says a fact-check service provided by a consortium of policy groups.

These are not real mortality figures.” The Times “admits that these figures from Dr. Malcolm Mistry, a professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, are derived from the modeling of mortality trends in 854 European cities, not observational data, which the Times says ‘[a]re not yet widely available.’ Thus, they are attempting to pass a claim off as established fact without supporting evidence.”

The claims that man-made global warming is causing island nations to sink into the sea won’t go away. They should. H. Sterling Burnett of the Heartland Institute notes that even with “modest sea level rise,” the island nations that are supposedly drowning “have increased in size, population, and prosperity amid modest climate change.” There’s simply “no real data (that) shows that the oceans are about to swamp these countries.”

The alarmists have warned for decades that global warming was going to cause bigger and badder storms, including, according to federal functionaries, an “above-normal 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.” Except – “no hurricanes made landfall in the United States” in September, says meteorologist Anthony Watts. It was “the first time that’s happened in a decade.”

Solar farms are supposed to be keys to saving us from global warming, yet they raise nighttime air temperatures from 5 to 7 degrees (3 to 4 Celsius) Fahrenheit. Shouldn’t someone say something about this?

Here’s a point we’ve been making for decades from Substacker Ignominious: “In 1875 very few sensors were placed in very few areas. We have extremely limited data for the first 100 years (1850-1950) so temperature comparisons are unreliable.” He also mentions that “temperature is local and changes acre to acre and block to block due to elevation, wind, rain, and land type. Precise worldwide temperature cannot be known.”

We could go on. And we will. Because there is so much to debunk, so many “facts” that need to be untwisted, so much “truth” that just isn’t so.