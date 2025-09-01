View in browser

DAVID BLACKMON

Yet another climate alarmist myth went boom on Saturday when Tyler Durden at ZeroHedge reported that China is not remotely giving up on its coal expansion ambitions. Matter of fact, thus far in 2025 the Xi government has accelerated the commissioning of new coal-fired power plants to a 9-year high.

Sure, China is also leading the world in building additional wind and solar and battery capacity, but, unlike the Western world outside of the Trump administration, the Chinese understand reality: Those intermittent, unreliable, weather-dependent generation sources are not replacements for 24/7 baseload generation powered by coal, natural gas and nuclear.

Unlike Germany, the UK, and Australia, the Xi government has zero interest in deindustrializing China’s economy and relegating his masses to lives of deprivation and poverty at the altar of the Global Church of Climate Alarm™. Quite the contrary, China is interesting in becoming surpassing the United States as the economic powerhouse of the world, and Xi understands that a big expansion of his coal fleet is the fastest, cheapest way to arrive at that goal.

Xi also understands that his government has the luxury of time and long-term planning in this race to the top. While the U.S. will certainly make economic ground lost under Biden during this four-year Trump presidency, the country’s voters will eventually elect another lunatic Democrat who will come in and place the American economy back on the path ruin. Meanwhile, China will just keep plugging along, building out real, reliable electric grids powered by real baseload capacity, expanding its economy, manufacturing and control of global supply chains until that glorious day arrives.

The solar panels and the windmills are great for showing off to midwitted globalists like Fatih Birol and Antonio Guterres, and they are also cheap and easy for Xi’s industries to build out since China controls all the supply chains. It’s a small price to pay to keep the globalist elites pacified while China continues its ascendancy.

Trump gets all of this, fully. Chris Wright gets it, Doug Burgum gets it, Lee Zeldin gets it, the whole cabinet gets it. This is why the administration is so aggressively focused on making the Biden and Obama energy/climate agenda completely disappear. If China is allowed to become the world’s dominant power, our Constitutional Republic will not survive. Our personal freedoms will disappear - slowly at first, and then suddenly. Our children’s futures will have been sacrificed at the altar of the Global Church of Climate Alarm™.

That’s reality, and that’s why this story from ZeroHedge is so important.

Here’s an excerpt from it:

During the first half of 2025, China commissioned as much as 21 gigawatts (GW) of coal power, the highest amount in the first half of the year since 2016, the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) and Global Energy Monitor (GEM) said on Monday in their H1 2025 biannual review of China’s coal projects. Projections are that coal capacity commissioned for the full year would exceed 80 GW. Globally, China is the leader in renewable energy capacity installations, but it is also a leader in coal-fired power and continues to be the key driver of record-high global coal demand. In addition, China is looking to boost its domestic coal demand and prices this year. Coal prices in China have been depressed this year, weighing on the profits and profitability of the coal producers. Despite previous signs of slowdown in coal power last year and a clean energy boom so far this year, coal power remains strong in China, with new and revived projects the highest in a decade, clean energy proponents CREA and GEM said in their half-year report. The surge in coal plant commissioning follows the jump in coal project permitting in 2022 and 2023, when China was permitting, on average, two new coal power plants every week. The years 2022 and 2023 saw more than 100 GW of coal power capacity approved in each of the two years. “This trend will likely continue into 2026 and 2027, unless policy action is taken,” the report said. Just 25 GW of coal projects were permitted in China in the first half of 2025, but new and revived projects came to 75 GW, the highest in a decade, and construction starts and restarts reached 46 GW, which is equivalent to the entire coal power capacity of South Korea, CREA and GEM found.

[End]

That is all.

