Chinese investors aren’t to blame for the death of British Steel. Net zero is

Nationalisation will force the Government to finally face up to the real costs of green utopianism

The British Government has made a historic intervention to save the final remnant of the nation’s steel industry. Under the circumstances, it is the right thing to do. Aside from the livelihoods of the employees concerned, the overwhelming justification for doing so is the strategic imperative not to rely entirely on imports for this critical basic commodity.

But it might also be that nationalisation is the only way to force the British state to wake up to the crisis in manufacturing which its own policies have created. This is not to do with so-called “industrial strategy”, or the hope that the mighty state will step in to reorder the nation’s productive capabilities around national priorities. Instead, it relates to the reasons why the plant was not economically viable anymore, and why even the Chinese were no longer willing to absorb the losses, despite the obvious tactical advantage of a foot-hold in the UK.

British Steel was not a victim of unfettered free trade, or being undercut by unscrupulous foreign suppliers. There is a huge premium in the market for virgin steel whose provenance is indisputably in a top-tier country, especially from the aerospace and defence industries. The plant’s prospects were ruined by policies that successive British governments have imposed willingly, mainly in the realm of energy policy. There have been damaging regulations specific to steel production, such as the coking coal ban, but it’s what has been done to British Steel’s domestic market that should now be the government’s focus.

Britain’s exceptionally high commercial electricity prices have recently gained media attention, but this has been a chronic problem over many years. This is not merely an unfortunate overhead that makes firms less profitable; year after year it has seen entire sectors rendered completely uncompetitive in Britain.

After years of decreases since the 1980s, British energy prices began rising after the passage of the Climate Change & Sustainable Energy Act of 2006. This began the process of imposing the cost of renewables subsidies onto consumers. They have steadily risen ever since. Despite the claims of renewables campaigners, who point to the low price of wind and solar power during the specific moments when they are at their most productive, it is the huge costs of back-up, balancing and subsidies that are imposed onto the system by intermittent generation that is responsible for these increases. Furthermore, a persistent bias against redundant capacity, especially in storage, has made Britain exceptionally vulnerable to wholesale gas price fluctuations. These have all been political choices.

The process of industries fleeing to low cost jurisdictions in Asia began in the 1990s, and was mainly about seeking cheaper workforces. However, other industries have been forced out due to increasing energy prices since the mid-2000s, and these have generally been in far higher value-add sectors. These include medical equipment manufacturers, machine tooling, and substantial elements of the automotive supply chain. Often these industries involve groups of companies with operations across Europe, who quietly moved their most energy intensive operations onto the continent. There, they could avoid the UK’s energy prices, while retaining a highly skilled European workforce.

These were often the kind of industries that needed high quality virgin steel, rather than recycled or cheaply imported products. With each one that vanished from the UK, so the market for domestic steel decreased.

The attitude of the UK government to all of this so far has been that it is the responsibility of firms to meet the challenge of high energy prices and regulation, or else they were welcome to shut up shop, or move abroad. So far as they were concerned, it wasn’t a problem, as Britain could simply buy those goods from overseas instead. Despite the global nature of climate change, they didn’t see foreign emissions as being our problem.

But nationalisation would mean HM Treasury directly being forced to stomach the losses associated with this mentality. The government will now be forced to reckon with the enormity of the costs it has imposed on British industry. Perhaps, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, or one of her successors, will have the motivation to face down the renewables lobby, and speak up for the bits of the British economy onto which the burden of decarbonisation has been forced.

