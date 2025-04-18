HEADLINE: “𝐖𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲. 𝐋𝐨𝐭𝐬 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲. 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐦𝐮𝐜𝐡 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐛𝐞 𝐨𝐛𝐯𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬.” Chris Wright, by Shan Sankara
“𝐖𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲. 𝐋𝐨𝐭𝐬 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲. 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐦𝐮𝐜𝐡 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐛𝐞 𝐨𝐛𝐯𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬.”
— Chris Wright, U.S. Secretary of Energy, CERAWeek 2025
The Biden era is over. At CERAWeek, Wright unveiled a bold new direction for U.S. energy:
more fossil fuels, fewer regulations, and full-speed industrial revival.
Here are the Top 5 Takeaways every energy leader should know:
1. “Energy Realism” > Climate Alarmism
⚖️ Wright slammed Biden’s climate-first agenda as “irrational” and “economically destructive”.
✅ Acknowledges climate change, but prioritizes energy affordability, industrial growth, and global competitiveness.
2. Fossil Fuels Front & Center
🛢️ LNG Expansion: Trump’s permit pause? Reversed. New export hubs like Delphi Offshore are full steam ahead.
🔥 Natural Gas = Essential: Powers 43% of U.S. electricity + key to global food security (fertilizer).
❌ Skepticism of Renewables: Wind/solar labeled as “grid destabilizers” with just 3% share of global energy.
3. Re-Industrialize America
🏭 High energy costs = offshored jobs. Wright’s answer?
➡️ Cheaper domestic energy to reshore U.S. manufacturing (steel, chemicals, tech).
🚫 Rolling back efficiency regs (EVs, appliances) to reduce costs and expand consumer choice.
4. Nuclear & AI: The Future Duo
⚛️ Nuclear Renaissance: Public-private push for fission & fusion, backed by national labs.
🧠 AI’s Power Appetite: Massive electricity needs for data centers + quantum = case for deregulation & private capital.
5. Energy Poverty is a Moral Crisis
🌍 7B people live on just 3 barrels of oil/year. Wright argues we’re focused on the wrong crisis.
🇺🇸 At Home: 1 in 5 Americans can’t afford their energy bills. The pledge?
“No more policies that force the lights to go out.”
Wright’s vision?
Fossil-fueled growth. Deregulation. Nuclear + AI optimism.
It aligns with Trump’s “America First” energy ethos—but diverges sharply from global decarbonization priorities.
What’s your take? Is this energy realism—or denial of a global shift?
