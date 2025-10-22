Chris Wright Must be Hovering Right Over the Target

DAVID BLACKMON

OCT 21, 2025

Whenever the Democrat propagandists over at Politico runs a hit piece targeting a Republican official based solely on leaks by anonymous sources, that’s when you know that that Republican official is hovering right over the target and making Politico’s Democrat benefactors nervous.

Such appears to be the case today related to Energy Secretary Chris Wright, the first US energy secretary who has ever had to make a profit in the energy sector. Serving in its role as one of the key organs of the Democrat party’s propaganda machine, Politico published an “analysis” piece under this absurdist headline: “‘It just seems so messy’: How Chris Wright went wrong with the White House.”

Good grief.

And here’s how you know this is a case of Wright making Dems nervous: Politico admits in the story’s very first paragraph that the entire thing is based on nothing more than rumors and gossip shared by the proverbial “10 people familiar with the dynamic.” How tiresome and predictable.

Now, these “10 people” could be just 10 homeless guys camped out in Lafayette Park across the street from the White House for all we know. Or they could just be made up out of whole cloth by Politico’s writers - there’s literally no way to know and zero reason to trust the journalistic ethics of anyone involved in this propaganda operation.

But the likelihood is that Politico did indeed speak with a least one person on the White House staff, and that someone happens to be a real, true believer in the whole fantasy narrative pushed by the climate alarm movement.

That much is made obvious by a simple reading of paragraph #2:

The friction, these people said, includes complaints that Wright was too slow to loop in the White House on his plans to kill tens of billions of dollars in Biden-era clean energy grants — and too willing to defend the interests of industries that want some of that funding preserved. Decisions on revoking those grants brought him into conflict with White House staff, POLITICO reported last week.

Oh, really? What person on the “White House staff” really, really wanted Stacy Abrams and her fake NGO to get $2 billion in taxpayer money, and why hasn’t this person been fired yet? Enquiring minds really, really want to know the answers, Politico.

But of course, no such answers are to be had from this tawdry bit of yellow journalism that would have made William Randolph Hurst blush with embarrassment.

All we get instead is over-the-fence gossip from anonymous sources like this excerpt:

One industry executive and two other people familiar with the tensions also pointed to what they called a delay in DOE’s approval of natural gas export projects that Trump had campaigned on green-lighting. Meanwhile, rifts between factions in the Energy Department’s upper ranks have led to at least three senior staff members being removed from their posts in the past week, four people said. The people who spoke to POLITICO include administration officials and others who interact closely with senior officials in the White House and DOE. POLITICO granted them anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media. None of the people said Wright, a former Colorado fracking executive and outspoken advocate for Trump’s pro-fossil-fuel policies, is in immediate danger of losing his job. But they said relations have clearly soured between Trump’s inner circle and Wright, who arrived in D.C. with a senior team similarly drawn from the private sector instead of MAGA politics. “It just seems so messy right now,” said one person familiar with the dynamic between Wright and the White House. “I don’t know how much longer he’s got.”

I’ll tell you how long Chris Wright has got: As long as he wants so long as Donald Trump is making the decisions. How do I know that? Because Chris Wright is doing exactly what Donald Trump said he would do during the 2024 presidential campaign.

What this story does tell me, though, as a seasoned observer of this kind of chickenshittery emanating from the White Houses of Reagan through Trump is that White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles needs to get her own house in order. Because this kind of crap should not be coming from anyone inside this particular White House, assuming Politico is telling the truth about who they spoke with.

Even more, no one with any sympathy at all for the goals of the global climate alarm cult should have ever been hired into the staff of this White House, and if they were, that error in judgment and failure of proper vetting falls squarely on the shoulders of the Chief of Staff.

Chris Wright is doing the boss’s work. And in this White House, Donald Trump is the boss. Ms. Wiles had better figure that out pretty fast and get her own house in order.

That is all.