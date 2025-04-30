The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

LawyerLisa
37m

Green is the new black out. And really ridiculous.

1. Climate change is not from man made C02 . So ummm

2. If it were none of their green bs or taxing reduce C02.

3. Their interventions pollute massively.

4. Cause full on deindustrialisation and attack on middle class ( the point)

5. And now also cause full energy system failure.

6. Don't they know their 5g rf grid smart city cognitive city social credit digital id cbdc cyborg transhumanism drone policing requires secure energy.

Flaws in the design.

