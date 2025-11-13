View in browser

Sometimes there is no way around vulgarity, sorry.

IRINA SLAV

NOV 12

∙

PAID

READ IN APP

Note: I have a lot of respect for Secretary Chris Wright. I have none for the IEA. Just so we’re clear.

I will be brief. For six years, the International Energy Agency based its energy forecasts on climate change panic, aspirations, desires, and the ambitions of people who thought they’d make good money from a new energy system. Then Trump returned to the White House and got himself an actual energy industry veteran as energy secretary.

That energy industry veteran did not mince words and promptly told the IEA to stop with the nonsense and return to fact-based reports. The IEA suddenly remembered it is paid by its member countries and its biggest benefactor — its “Daddy” to quote NATO’s Mark Rutte who is not a carrot at all — is the very same country that Chris Wright is energy secretary of. Which is how we come to this day in history and the IEA’s latest World Energy Outlook.

LISTEN NOW · 5:07

Quoting from Reuters because I don’t trust myself to maintain the minimum degree of civility required for polite company: “Global oil and gas demand could grow until 2050, the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday, departing from its previous expectations of a speedy transition to cleaner fuels and predicting that the world will likely fail to achieve climate goals.”

The press release for the report doesn’t state things quite so bluntly, of course. The IEA may be a little bitch but it still has some pride left, which is why it talks mostly about electricity, the Age of Electricity, demand growth or electricity, and data centres, as well as data centres, and also — shockingly — data centres. The number of times “climate change” is used: three.

Electricity demand, the IEA says in its report, is going to grow more strongly than overall energy demand because of, among other things, data centres. The world, the IEA gloats, is spending more on data centres than it is on oil, the difference being $40 billion for this year alone. It even tries to be funny and snarky, reporting that a lot of new LNG capacity is coming on stream, only to add that “Natural gas demand has been revised up in this year’s WEO, but questions still linger about where all the new LNG will go.” Lil’ B IEA, ladies and gentlemen.

All this is superfun and very “I told you so” but the IEA’s latest WEO prompts a non-funny question: if he who pays the piper calls the tune, just how seriously should we take information coming from any organisation that draws funding from external parties?

This is not a new question, and neither is it a secret question. But the IEA’s abrupt U-turn on energy forecasts makes it a very pressing question. I mean, at this rate we might even live to see some factual info from Ember, which the Reuterses of the world have been quoting like real-time weather readings for years, just like the IEA’s reports, self-described as “the most authoritative global source of energy analysis and projections.”

Investment decisions for billions, no, trillions of dollars, have been based on those projections, produced specifically to serve certain ideological interests. A lot of that money has been lost without a trace and without accountability. Now, as the IEA gets reminded that it is paid to do something quite different, it acts like it’s been farting in a crowded lift for six years and pretending it was someone else, and now someone finally said “It was you.” So it popped an anti-gas pill.

Expecting the IEA to go full-factual would be too much, of course. I’m sure its leader is counting the days until the next presidential elections in the U.S. But for these 1165 days the IEA would need to suck it up and keep telling the truth or as much of it as it can possibly force through its teeth — as it watches its friends in the EU sprint towards self-destruction; the bloc just approved its 90% emission reduction target for 2040, featuring buying carbon credits with our money.

They’d need to buy a lot of those credits because Brussels is about to scrap its methane emissions regulation if it wants to keep the lights and the heating on while it sets up its new intelligence agency to rival — it might be advisable to set down your drinks here — the CIA and Mossad. The IEA may be a negotiable affection worker but it just showed us all it was not beyond saving as it retains the awareness that money makes the world go round, the world go round, the world go round. It would be great if someone reminds the EU of that sad but inarguable truth. Either that or start building it a padded cell.