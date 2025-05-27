Climate activists didn’t just twist science—they twisted the dictionary, too.

by Lynne Balzer, guest post

May 26, 2025, 7:48 AM

Have you ever noticed how the climate-change-alarmist crowd has turned the world upside down with words and phrases they’ve corrupted the meanings of to make their agenda more appealing? [emphasis, links added]

Repeating them incessantly convinces children and gullible adults that these terms are used correctly.

1. Carbon dioxide was renamed “carbon”. Carbon dioxide is a compound of one carbon atom and two oxygen atoms. There are millions of compounds containing carbon.

These compounds possess distinct properties. For example, carbon monoxide (CO), which lacks one oxygen atom compared to carbon dioxide (CO2), is a lethal and poisonous gas. So, no one should ever refer to carbon dioxide as “carbon”.

2. “Carbon footprint”. Wrongly used because carbon dioxide is not carbon. Yet this is a term you hear repeatedly.

3. “Sustainable energy”. Sustainable means “being able to continue for a long time without harming the environment or depleting resources”. Biofuels (ethanol, biodiesel, and wood-burning) require millions of acres of land, harm the environment, and raise the price of food.

So they are unsustainable.

Wind and solar electricity production facilities require almost 1,000 times more land to produce the same amount of power as nuclear, coal, hydropower, and natural gas, because they are intermittent and must be built to a much larger capacity to produce power equal to the ratings posted on their nameplates.

This wasted land could also have been used to raise crops for hungry people. Using it for “renewable energy” is raising food prices around the world.

Millions of people will face starvation due to the reduced availability of land for crop cultivation, coupled with the forced reduction of methane-based fertilizers.

These so-called sustainable energy sources are depleting resources and poisoning the environment in many ways.

The vast stretches of expensive land used for wind and solar energy production have significantly taken over animal homes. Because animals are losing their homes, their populations are dwindling, and more species will go extinct as a result.

Wind installations injure, maim, and kill hundreds of thousands of birds and bats each year in clear violation of federal law.

Offshore wind turbines have similar impacts on marine birds, and impact fish and other marine wildlife. The deaths of whales, dolphins, and birds are being ignored by people calling themselves environmentalists. It’s amazing what money can do.

In 2023, Steve Gray, a former congressional candidate, wondered, “Where are the environmentalists? No outrage. No protests from a Democrat-led government backing offshore windmills. The hypocrisy is deafening. Fourteen dead whales and counting.”

Considering the number of animals these monstrosities kill and the pollution created during their manufacture, how could anyone who truly cares about the environment approve of their use?

4. “Sustainable investment”. What in the world could they be talking about here? These banks and asset managers pushing for “Net Zero” need to explain how their investments in unsustainable energy could be “sustainable investments”.

Biofuel (ethanol and biodiesel), wind, and solar electricity farms cannot compete on the free market without hundreds of billions in government subsidies taken right out of the taxes paid by hard-working people.

In the last decade, the total subsidies for the U.S. alternative energy industry jumped by over 21 times from $19.9 billion in 2015 to $421 billion in 2025.

Because the wind doesn’t blow all the time, every wind and solar farm must be backed up by expensive coal or gas power plants that sit idle when the sun is shining and the wind is blowing at just the right speeds.

When clouds block the sun and the wind dies down, conventional energy sources must then kick in to prevent factories, schools, offices, and homes from experiencing blackouts or brownouts.

As a result, the “fossil fuel” companies are making greater profits than ever before.

5. “Green energy”. What could they mean by “green energy”? Certainly not solar or wind, because…

The construction of photovoltaic panels causes great harm to the environment and human rights. An estimated 70% of the world’s photovoltaics are produced in China, much of it with slave labor (in Uyghur Muslim concentration camps).

The New York Times reported in 2014, “Although China may be a cheaper place than Europe for producing solar panels, the savings come at a higher cost to the environment.”

In their analysis, scientists added together all the costs involved in production: the mining of raw materials, transportation, and the power requirements for the production of these panels.

A solar panel manufacturer in Zhejiang Province halted its operation after residents complained about serious air and water pollutioncaused by their production.

The Luoyang Zhonggui High-Technology Company produces a highly toxic byproduct of polysilicon used in solar panels called silicon tetrachloride.

“The land where you dump or bury it will be infertile. No grass or trees will grow in the place… It is like dynamite — it is poisonous, it is polluting. Human beings can never touch it,” declared Ren Bingyan, professor at Hebei Industrial University in China.

A huge amount of CO2 is generated in manufacturing, transporting, and installing wind turbines. The foundation of just one industrial wind turbine contains over 500 cubic meters of concrete, emitting 624,000 kg (1,372,800 lbs) of carbon dioxide.

This doesn’t include the CO2 emitted in the transport of this concrete to the job site.

What Green Energy Is

Green energy from sunlight is the increased growth of green plants all over the earth due to extra CO2 in the air. Satellite photos show how the Earth is greening.

CO2 + sunlight and water –> more green plants

Also, plants need LESS WATER when they have more carbon dioxide.

When you hear people misusing these words and phrases, we hope you will explain these facts to them. Hopefully, you will also explain this to your children and grandchildren.

If we have left out any other words and phrases being misused, please let us know in the comments.

