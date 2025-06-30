The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

JamesDuff
1h

Someone actually got paid y to o write this

Ohhh do now they are going to cover infertility to global change

Move over mRNA shots that literally takes 1/3 of the woman off the motherhood game board

Climate change is the reason for these

Fertility rates dropping

Climate change made me …. Fill in the blanks

Can we officially set a date to RIP 🪦 all talk regarding climate change

Make it an instant hanging offense

Call it the Josie Wales Law

We’re going to beat this dead horse

Like

Net zero

Safe effective

Mostly peaceful riots

Climate change made me ….???

Go to the freezer for an ice cream sandwich.

It’s too hot 🥵 it’s Summer

No it’s global warming

No it’s changing seasons

Elusive1
1h

I don't know about the connection between sleep apnea and the like to climate change, but it is true that Earth is showing signs of the damage that's been done, to it, in particular bt geoengineering.

When Alaska has its first heat warning, as it did the other day, Montana got snow in May, and other examples, it's clear that things are off.

The connections they make here are suspicious to me. Are they trying to bolster their fake climate change argument?

© 2025 Stephen Heins
