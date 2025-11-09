HEADLINE: “Climate Change Riskscapes and Strategies for Women and Girls of Indonesia”
Climate Change Riskscapes and Strategies for Women and Girls of Indonesia
Chapter
First Online: 07 November 2025
pp 223–242
Climate Crisis in South and East Asia
Part of the book series: Sustainability Solutions ((SS))
Abstract
Climate change presents a global crisis, disproportionately impacting women and girls who often bear the brunt of its devastating consequences. In Indonesia, a nation which is acutely vulnerable to climate change’s effects, these vulnerabilities are amplified, demanding tailored solutions that center gender equity. This chapter has explored the gendered impacts of climate change, highlighting the specific ways in which women and girls are uniquely affected and marginalized. This chapter has showcased the transformative power of gender-responsive programs. These programs have not only enhanced the resilience of women and girls to climate change impacts but have also demonstrated the crucial role they play in driving sustainable development. The insights gained from these case studies illuminate the importance of community participation, partnerships, and a holistic approach that integrates climate change mitigation and adaptation strategies with broader efforts to promote gender equality. The evidence presented underscores the critical need to move beyond a singular focus on climate change mitigation or adaptation to a more integrated approach that explicitly addresses gender inequality. Empowering women and girls is not merely a matter of social justice; it is essential for building climate resilience at the community, national, and global levels. Their active participation is not optional; it is a fundamental requirement for creating a sustainable and equitable future in the face of climate change. The successful programs highlighted in this chapter serve as powerful examples of what is possible when gender equity is prioritized in climate action.
References
