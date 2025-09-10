Climate Fact-Check August 2025

Guest Blogger

5 Comments

Guest Post by: The Competitive Enterprise Institute, The Heartland Institute, the Energy & Environmental Legal Institute, the Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow, and the International Climate Science Coalition, and Truth in Energy and Climate.

Editor’s note: This summary serves as a fact check on the top false claims made about climate change by the media in August 2025.

Debunking the latest unscientific fearmongering on hurricanes, wildfires, the Great Barrier Reef, ‘heat stress’, doomed bananas, & the alleged invasion of fire ants!

Links: WGRZ-TV report, rapid intensification definition, Klotzbach et al. 2022, ocean circulation cycle.

Links: X (Twitter) post, water storage decline, paleoclimate drought data, Medieval megadrought.

Links: Geophysical Research Letters papers from April and August, CMIP5 model predictions.

Links: BBC News, CNN, coral cover record, AIMS report.

Links: Florida Today article, arrival of fire ants history.

Links: France 24 report, Copernicus data, previous fires.

Links: TIME Magazine article, UN FAO data.

Links: Climate Central post, NOAA data.

Until next month, enjoy these and other great climate fact checks at:

ClimateRealism.com

ClimateDepot.com

Wattsupwiththat.com

Originally posted at Junkscience.com. Reposted with permission.

Presented by the Competitive Enterprise Institute (CEI), The Heartland Institute, Energy & Environment Legal Institute, Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow (CFACT), the International Climate Science Coalition (ICSC), and Truth in Energy and Climate