The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
12hEdited

Unsurprisingly, Socialist members of the climate industrial complex have sued to suppress the research conducted by Judith Curry,. Ph.D. and her colleagues for the Department of Energy. It's significant that most of the supply chains for solar, wind, and batteries begin in Communist China. Seems to me like mercantilism masquerading as science.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Heins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture