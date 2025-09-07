HEADLINE: Climate News Round-Up “The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe” TOBY YOUNG
“Solar farms are taking over Britain’s countryside” – In the Spectator, Alex Klaushofer says the ‘green’ push is mass-industrialising rural Britain.
“Miliband’s heat pump rollout costs taxpayers nearly £700 million a year” – Ed Miliband blew almost £700 million of taxpayers’ cash on grants for heat pumps during his first year in office – more than the savings from cutting the winter fuel payment, says the Telegraph.
“Octopus boss: Let’s restart drilling in the North Sea” – Octopus CEO Greg Jackson has suggested that using domestic gas reserves would be cleaner than costly foreign imports, reports the Telegraph.
“It’s time Labour made a screeching U-turn on the North Sea” – North Sea oil and gas will not solve Britain’s fiscal crisis, but it could help fill the black hole, says Kathryn Porter in the Telegraph.
“Civil servants refuse to use AI because of Net Zero concerns” – A report has found that civil servants are reluctant to use AI due to environmental concerns, casting doubt on Sir Keir Starmer’s plans to restructure Whitehall with it, reports the Telegraph.
From the Climate Skeptic today
“Who's Behind the Carefully Curated Global Climate Narrative?” – Why do media outlets the world over publish the same dubious climate scare stories? Daily Sceptic Environment Editor Chris Morrison peers behind the curtain to find out who's behind the carefully curated narrative.
