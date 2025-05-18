Mark Longo writes in the WSJ,Climate 'science' erased 4,000 years of warmth to make 2024 look like the apocalypse. is a much-needed breath of fresh air for energy customers in the Northeast.

Natural gas prices soared in NY over the winter, with many parts of the state seeing rates close to $20 per MMBtu in Jan and Feb. In Penn, by contrast, prices averaged just over $3. That price difference is a function of NY’s misguided environmental policies. Neighboring NJ’s policies are no better. Environmentalists in both states have opposed any new pipelines even as prices for consumers and businesses have steadily risen.

NY consumes a lot of natural gas. Yet a longstanding ban on fracking has put the vast reserves of the Marcellus and Utica Shale formations in the western part of the state off limits. As a result, it must import its natural gas from other parts of the country and from Canada. Environmental activists try to make this as hard as possible.

In 2016, a coalition of state and local officials, community activists and environmental groups in NY and Massachusetts effectively blocked the construction of the Northeast Energy Direct Pipeline, which would have brought natural gas from Penn through NY to New England.

The following year, NY blocked the proposed Constitution project to supply the Albany area, where it would have connected to existing pipelines serving New England. In 2019, NY and NJ both rejected the Northeast Supply Enhancement Project, which would have delivered natural gas from Penn to NYC.

Both NY and NJ politicians are all-in on the idea that new natural-gas pipelines are incompatible with the fight against climate change. In Nov 2021, NJ released a report claiming in several modeled scenarios that natural-gas demand would drop steadily thanks to NJ’s electrification mandates. The report envisioned the installation of millions of electric heat pumps to replace natural-gas space and water heaters in residential and commercial buildings.

Yet natural gas demand has soared, not declined. In the meantime, NJ has placed its bets on offshore wind and solar power—bets it’s mostly losing. Ørsted cancelled Ocean Wind 1 and 2 in 2023. Shell withdrew from Atlantic Shores in Jan 2025, and a state-run developer recently canceled its fourth offshore wind solicitation.

Currently, only about 5% of NJ’s single-family homes have heat pumps. The state’s goal is 65% of all homes by 2040. But as electricity prices continue to soar, switching to heat pumps becomes uneconomical. Since neither NY nor NJ is likely to approve new nuclear power plants, natural gas is the only option.

Both states’ green dreams have collided with reality. NY should end its ban on fracking, and both states should allow the construction of new pipelines. Doing so would deliver much-needed relief to consumers throughout the region.