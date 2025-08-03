Open Menu

Compliance Convergence: When Fraud, ESG and Corruption Intersect

Business Integrity Forum sharing practical insights to help compliance professionals break down silos

Compliance professionals face an increasingly complex anti-bribery and corruption (ABC) landscape. The siloed structure of compliance functions across legal, audit, finance, and operational teams, hinders information sharing and consistency of risk management. Aligning these functions to create a cohesive ABC strategy is essential but often difficult in large or decentralised organisations.

Regulatory pressure is intensifying across jurisdictions too. In the UK, the introduction of the Failure to Prevent Fraud offence under the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act (ECCTA) adds a new layer of liability for companies that cannot demonstrate adequate fraud prevention procedures. In the EU, the CSRD and the CSDDD are expanding the scope of corporate accountability, requiring more transparent reporting and more robust due diligence around human rights, environmental risks, and corruption across global value chains. These developments demand that compliance officers not only monitor bribery and fraud risks but also ensure alignment with emerging ESG and sustainability expectations.

At the same time, compliance officers are grappling with fragmented data systems, limited resources, and cultural challenges. Embedding a culture of integrity and ethical conduct throughout diverse business units and third-party networks remains a persistent challenge. In this environment, breaking down internal siloes, leveraging technology, and fostering cross-functional collaboration are not just best practices, they are a strategic necessity for effective ABC compliance.

This Business Integrity Forum, hosted by PwC, is designed to help navigate these evolving demands by taking a practical, cross-functional approach to key pressure points in ABC compliance.

Through expert-led group discussions, participants will explore:

strategies for conducting effective third-party due diligence and risk management across complex global supply chains;

the realities of managing internal investigations, including common pitfalls, escalation protocols, and how to maintain independence and integrity throughout the process;

the role of culture and governance in sustaining a resilient compliance framework, with particular attention to tone from the top and mechanisms for embedding ethical behaviour across the company.

The practical session will share insights to help compliance professionals break down silos and strengthen their ABC programs in a rapidly changing landscape. Expect to leave this workshop with a greater understanding of how existing ABC measures in your organisation can help you address fraud and sustainability considerations going forward.