HEADLINE: “Congress Investigates Bloomberg-Funded State AG Climate Lawfare”, By JIM WILLIS
“In December 2017 (7.5 years ago!), MDN told you about the bastardization of our justice system by Michael Bloomberg. Bloomberg funneled money to the New York University (NYU) School of Law…”
In December 2017 (7.5 years ago!), MDN told you about the bastardization of our justice system by Michael Bloomberg. Bloomberg funneled money to the New York University (NYU) School of Law, which in turn pays to hire radical (Democrat) attorneys to work inside the offices of the attorneys general in Democrat-controlled states, including Pennsylvania (see NYU Buying Frivolous Enviro Lawsuits by Hiring Lawyers for State AGs). The aim of hiring these lawyers to work alongside AGs is to launch lawsuits to “protect” the environment—i.e., sue fossil fuel companies. It is a gross perversion of our justice system. Finally, someone is taking action to correct it.
Republican AGs call the practice of embedding bought-and-paid-for attornies the equivalent of hired “political mercenaries” (see Bloomberg Lawyers in State AG Offices “Political Mercenaries”). The whole situation, says the Republican AGs, “raises obvious ethical and legal concerns.” Yet it continues to this day, nearly eight years later.
We may finally have a reckoning. House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) announced a formal investigation into the State Energy & Environmental Impact Center (SEEIC) at NYU School of Law. In letters to Bloomberg personnel and the school, Chairman Comer raises ethical questions and concerns about Bloomberg Philanthropies’ funding of State Impact Center fellows who then use their positions in state attorney general offices to file activist lawsuits and lobby for burdensome regulations. It’s time to put an end to this nonsense.
From Energy in Depth:
Congress is investigating a coordinated effort – led by billionaire Michael Bloomberg and funneled through New York University – to shape state-level climate and energy policy via state attorneys general, raising serious ethical concerns about outside influence on public legal offices.
On Thursday, House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) announced a formal investigation into the State Energy & Environmental Impact Center (SEEIC) at NYU School of Law. Launched in 2017 with a $5.6 million grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies, SEEIC places so-called “climate fellows” directly into state attorney general offices, funding their salaries to primarily support lawfare against the U.S. energy sector.
The arrangement has long raised major ethical and constitutional concerns: Is it appropriate for a private billionaire – with a vested financial and ideological interest in eliminating oil and natural gas – to fund public legal personnel to sue private actors, and shape local and federal enforcement? Chairman Comer says no.
Partisan Placements with a Political Agenda
To date, SEEIC fellows – who are named as special assistant attorneys general (SAAGs)?– have been embedded exclusively in Democratic-led AG offices across at least ten states, including New York, Minnesota, and Wisconsin, as well as the District of Columbia. These fellows have supported the filing of lawsuits, regulatory comment letters, and other legal strategies aligned with Bloomberg’s climate policy priorities.
Chairman Comer’s letters to SEEIC and Bloomberg Philanthropies cite concerns over private influence on public enforcement powers:
“The role of an attorney general is vital to America’s legal system … The circumstances surrounding the State Impact Center raise questions as to whether participating state attorneys general are acting on independent judgment to best serve the interests of their states’ citizens.”
A SEEIC-funded fellow in D.C. reportedly represented the city in at least four climate lawsuits and co-authored more than 20 comment letters pushing for stricter federal climate regulations, according to recent reporting by the Washington Free Beacon. Earlier this year in Wisconsin, the state’s dairy industry sued Attorney General Josh Kaul and the state Department of Justice, alleging that a Bloomberg-funded fellow was unlawfully hired and using his role to pursue environmental claims against local farmers.
SEEIC has also placed at least two fellows in the Louisiana Public Service Commission with those individuals hired to work under the state’s Public Service Commissioner, a body that has significant influence over renewable energy policy.
A Broader Pattern of Partisan Activist Lawfare
The SEEIC program’s advisory council includes executives from industries that stand to benefit from more aggressive climate litigation and regulation that its fellows pursue. While NYU and participating AG offices claim compliance with state ethics rules, Chairman Comer points out this effort is clearly partisan – bypassing voters and legislatures in favor of lawfare and regulatory attacks on energy, all funded by special interests and sure to negatively impact American consumers:
“Bloomberg disguises his donations as ‘philanthropy’ and uses the State Impact Center as a mechanism to skirt legislative bodies and effect partisan policy. … The average American household will pay the cost of this destructive agenda in the form of subsidies and regulations, fewer energy options, taxes to fund federal agencies’ legal defense, and higher utility bills.”
Recall that Bloomberg and Rockefeller-funded interests claimed credit for the Biden administration’s notorious pause on LNG exports last year, an issue that became a flashpoint in the 2024 election cycle.
Legislative Pushback Grows
In recent years, state legislatures have woken up to the questionable ethics that these arrangements pose. Wisconsin lawmakers?introduced a bill?in February that would prohibit the hiring of attorneys hired by outside groups. Similar legislation?has been put forth in Minnesota, another state to come under fire over the hiring of Bloomberg SAAGs.
In 2019, amidst controversy over the Virginia attorney general’s interest in the SAAG program, legislators?passed a budget amendment?requiring staff in the attorney general’s office to be paid from the state treasury.
Bottom Line: At the center of this investigation is a serious question: should a single billionaire be allowed to fund and embed legal staff within the offices of state attorneys general to advance his partisan, activist agenda? If the committee’s July?31 deadline to respond passes without sufficient production or responses from SEEIC and Bloomberg Philanthropies, it’s fair to suspect subpoenas could be forthcoming. (1)
Comer’s office issued this press release to announce the investigation:
House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) is investigating ties between the New York University School of Law’s (NYU) State Energy & Environmental Impact Center (State Impact Center) and several offices of state attorneys general. In letters to Patricia Harris, Chief Executive Officer of Bloomberg Philanthropies, and Bethany Davis Noll, Executive Director of The State Energy & Environmental Impact Center, Chairman Comer raises ethical questions and concerns about Bloomberg Philanthropies’ funding of State Impact Center fellows who then use their positions in state attorneys general offices to file activist lawsuits and lobby for burdensome regulations. Chairman Comer also requests information about staff embedded in offices of state attorneys general funded by Bloomberg Philanthropies.
“In 2016, Bloomberg Philanthropies provided a grant to establish the State Impact Center at NYU. Many of the projects that the State Impact Center’s fellows lead fit squarely within Bloomberg Philanthropies’ ‘Beyond Carbon’ and ‘Beyond Petrochemicals’ campaigns. The State Impact Center’s advisory council also includes executives from the ‘green’ energy industry who have an interest in undermining fossil fuels. As discussed above, NYU’s State Impact Center pays the salaries of special assistant attorneys to work on select energy and environmental cases,” wrote Chairman Comer. “The founder of Bloomberg Philanthropies, Mr. Bloomberg, has provided hundreds of millions of dollars for partisan climate-focused advocacy campaigns and has a clear interest in influencing actions by state attorneys general… While Mr. Bloomberg disguises his donations as ‘philanthropy,’ the State Impact Center is a mechanism for him to skirt legislative bodies and effect partisan policy.”
NYU’s State Impact Center bills itself as a nonpartisan organization that supports state attorneys general in relation to energy and environmental policy, but the organization’s database indicates prioritization of and support for Democratic state attorneys general and policies like the Biden Administration’s overreaching energy and climate regulations. In contrast, there are no known examples of State Impact Center fellows working for or supporting Republican state attorneys general offices and policies. The Bloomberg-NYU State Impact Center serves clearly partisan interests will raise costs and lower the quality of life for many hardworking Americans.
“The role of an attorney general is vital to America’s legal system. The Bloomberg-NYU program, however, undermines faith in that system. The circumstances surrounding the State Impact Center raise questions as to whether participating state attorneys general are acting on independent judgement to best serve the interests of their states’ citizens. The Bloomberg-NYU program effectively offers states partisan money from a billionaire to carry out official functions of their offices,” concluded Chairman Comer. “The Bloomberg-NYU partisan agenda will likely hurt working-class Americans in the name of the partisan globalist climate-agenda. The average American household will pay the cost of this destructive agenda in the form of subsidies and regulations, fewer energy options, taxes to fund federal agencies’ legal defense, and higher utility bills.”
Read the letter to Bloomberg Philanthropies here.
Read the letter to The State Energy & Environmental Impact Center here. (2)
