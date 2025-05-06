The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JamesDuff's avatar
JamesDuff
3h

Carbon capture is a scam like net zero!

Big oil does not need subsidies either.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Heins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture