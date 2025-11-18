COP-30 Insanity Vs the Global Tide of Climate and Energy Reality

Climate grifters heading to Brazil for November 10-21 climate gabfest face new challenges

Paul Driessen

The 30th Conference Of Parties (COP-30) is in full tirade down in Belém, Brazil. Many of the 50,000+ attendees arrived via the sleek private jets they always take to planet-saving climate conferences. To make travel from the airport to the host city easier, Brazil felled some 100,000 rainforest trees and worse scandals to build an oil-based asphalt highway. They’ll chatter endlessly and devour mountains of meat.

These Terra do Brasil rainforests are also where illegal loggers go for “at least half of the balsa wood” used as the core of wind turbine blades – to save the planet, of course.

But lest these inconvenient facts – or President Trump trashing the COP and climate agenda before the UN General Assembly – get excessive attention, climate alarmists and their grifter allies have been busy ramping up hysteria over “horrific impacts” from climate change and extreme weather.

Google Chrome’s AI overview says climate change is making extreme weather events more frequent and severe, melting icecaps and raising sea levels, making water scarcer in some regions while flooding others, wrecking ecosystems and biodiversity, making warming oceans more acidic, and threatening agriculture and human and planetary health.

It’s all exaggeration and fabrication, exported endlessly from computer models and imaginations – but not supported by actual, real-world data and evidence.

Despite Earth’s ever-changing climate, neither hurricanes nor tornadoes are becoming more frequent or severe, nor are floods and droughts. Biodiversity is threatened most by blanketing vast areas with solar panels and wind turbines, and mining and processing raw materials to manufacture them. Earth’s barely warming oceans are slightly alkaline (pH 8.1), not acidic. More atmospheric carbon dioxide helps crop, forest, desert and grassland plants grow faster, better and with less water.

But fear-instilling “news” headlines and “studies” keep fueling the COP-30 fires:

Climate change and extreme weather events could drain the world’s blood banks, they proclaim. It threatens to make running marathons even harder. Whether to have a pet is one of the “most climate-intensive decisions” we make. Humanitarian visas must be created for Pacific Islanders whose homes will soon be drowned by rising seas.

Climate change is creating “deadly rivers in the sky” and “supercharging” extreme rainfall. The climate crisis disproportionately impacts Indonesian women and girls. Danish farmers must use methane-reducing feed supplements, which cause plummeting milk yields, diarrhea, fevers and miscarriages in dairy cows.

Not to be upstaged, climate modeler Michael Mann and comrades issued a dire report, ranting that “We are hurtling toward climate chaos. The planet’s vital signs are flashing red.” The dangers “are no longer future threats but are here now!”

Lions and tigers and bears, oh my. What to do? Begin by taking a deep breath and following Bill Gates.

Despite (still) sending millions to climate-crisis groups and issuing multiple stark warnings, Mr. Gates now says climate change is not a crisis and will not destroy the planet or cause “humanity’s demise.” He now says we must focus on improving lives, healthcare and living standards for the world’s poorest countries, particularly by ensuring that they have plentiful, dependable, affordable (PDA) electricity and fuels, especially coal, oil, gas and nuclear.

That’s an admirable start. Hopefully his foundations will now send millions to climate-realism organizations – and billions to real PDA energy projects and modern housing, hospital, school and infrastructure efforts in Asia, Latin America and especially Africa.

Additionally, so far this year, 893 companies have pulled out of the Science-Based Targets Initiative, which requires “scientifically validated climate targets” and “greenhouse gas” (GHG) “emission goals aligned with international standards.” Not only were those targets never science-based or scientifically validated. They were always unachievable moral preening based on faulty computer-model forecasts of human and planetary catastrophes allegedly due to fossil fuel use.

Further underscoring the weakening global adherence to the phony scientific, economic and ethical “consensus” over an alleged manmade climate crisis, since December 2024 dozens of large US and foreign banks have withdrawn from the Net Zero Banking Alliance. The exodus forced the UN-inspired Alliance to close its doors and cease operations.

Nevertheless, despite the major setbacks, rent-seeking COP-30 attendees continue to fulminate about planet and humanity’s dreadful fate.

Like the Black Knight in “Monty Python in Search of the Holy Grail,” they stand armless and legless, refusing to give up, screaming futilely at their departing supporters: “They’re just flesh wounds. Come back here! I’ll bite your legs off.”

In other apt cinematic analogies, once these COP creatures are given life by politicians, Dr. FrankUNstein and a random jolt of electricity from distant wind turbines, they terrorize in seeming perpetuity. In Brazil they’re shapeshifting planet-saving solutions and demands.

For decades, COP gatherings focused on “Mitigation” – demanding trillions of dollars from de-industrializing developed countries to control climate, weather, and people’s energy use and living standards. This, they assured us, would prevent manmade cataclysms predicted by computer models that begin with the assumption that rising GHG levels cause disasters. That old dog rarely hunts anymore.

So this year’s COP-30 focus has shifted, first to “Adaptation” – demanding trillions from de-developing countries for studies, planning and “resilience-building.” This, they assure us, will help poor nations adapt to climate cataclysms that models and studies allege result from worsening temperatures, weather and sea levels that developed countries (but not China, India or Russia) are still causing. More empty gestures.

And second, additional trillions for “Reparations” to poor and developing nations (ie, Swiss bank accounts) for climate and weather damages that rich countries purportedly caused in the past.

Poor countries and people have God-given rights to PDA electricity, fuels and petrochemical products that enable them to take their rightful place among Earth’s healthy and prosperous people. They don’t have a right to threaten or blackmail developed countries for mitigation, adaptation or reparation cash.

Ironically, many COP-30 attendees – as well as the United Nations, World Bank and climate scolds like Mike Mann and Al Gore – would deny them those rights and even access to modern transportation, housing and agricultural technologies. Because, as Barack Obama told South Africans in 2013, “if … everybody has got a car and everybody has got air conditioning, and everybody has got a big house, the planet will boil over” – unless we eliminate fossil fuels and switch to renewable energy.

Add to that poll findings that (#8) an eye-popping 45% of Americans would be willing to pay only $12 annually to “address climate change” and over half would pay zero. In reality, a government-orchestrated switch to wind, solar and battery electricity would force families to pay thousands of extra dollars every year, endure frequent blackoutsand struggle with fewer jobs and lower living standards.

All these are compelling reasons why President Trump is not attending COP-30 and why the United States should formally withdraw from the Paris climate accord/treatyand United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the twin mothers of all climate machinations.

Many counties would follow, and people everywhere would be much better off.

Paul Driessen is senior policy analyst for the Committee For A Constructive Tomorrow (www.CFACT.org) and author of books and articles on energy, climate change, economic development and human rights.