COP30's Climate Circus: Alarmism, Censorship, And Energy Reality

While COP30 dazzled with doomsday rhetoric, fossil fuels quietly kept the world powered.

by Paul Driessen

December 02, 2025

The Roman god Janus had two faces: for comings and goings, beginnings and endings, the interim between war and peace, and transitions both tangible and abstract.

Climate Cultists might hail him for presiding over the demise of fossil fuels and the advent of wind, solar, and battery power, or of an idyllic past, tumultuous present, and calamitous future if we don’t make that transition.

Most of us might herald Janus as looking back on decades of fantasy and fanaticism over man-made climate crises and magical “renewable” energy – and forward to an era of realism about natural climate change and reliable, affordable energy as the foundation of civilization and living standards.

Of course, to paraphrase Winston Churchill, this is not the end of that fanaticism. It may not even be the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning of global economic suicide.

For Climate Cultists, the thirtieth Conference of the Parties (COP30) ended in dismay and disarray. Every mention of eliminating fossil fuels to reach temperature targets was stricken from the global outcome document.

Demands that rich nations pay trillions of dollars to mitigate or stop climate change were replaced with calls for funding “adaptation” and “loss and damage” compensation.

Worse, those new funding demands include no concrete mechanisms for raising and distributing funds, no enforcement mechanisms to compel countries to contribute, and no countries actually willing to provide more than a pittance.

Perhaps worst for COP Climate Cultists is the latest global energy number. Even after decades of gaslighting about greenhouse gas emissions, rising seas, worsening weather, and the “inevitable” energy transition, 86% of the world’s energy is still oil, natural gas, and coal.

It may indeed be the end of the beginning of global economic suicide. Happy tidings for all.

But COP30 also highlighted another Janus, the two faces of climate censorship: an incessant stream of climate alarmism and renewable energy fantasies — and continuous efforts to silence voices of realism about both illusions. The UN, academia, search engines, activists, news media, and others are guilty.

GIGO computer models, exaggeration, fabrication, and fearmongering cover the indoctrination gamut.

“We are hurtling toward climate chaos. The planet’s vital signs are flashing red.” The dangers “are no longer future threats but are here now!” Michael Mann proclaimed.

“Climate change is no longer a threat to the future. It is a tragedy of the present,” Brazilian President Lula da Silva echoed at COP30.

More than 80 million people “could be killed” this century by rising planetary temperatures, a Columbia University “study” declared.

Fossil fuel use is causing rising seas and worsening typhoons that threaten “climate vulnerable” island nations, South Pacific University law students claimed.

Climate change is creating “deadly rivers in the sky” and “supercharging” extreme rainfall, said the Washington Post.

Battered by “ferocious climate-fueled” Hurricane Mellissa, small island nations tell the world, “Our lives are on the line,” the Associated Press editorialized.

But switching from fossil fuels to renewable energy can prevent these catastrophes, “experts” say.

Scientists have debunked every one of these assertions, and many more. See here, here, here, here, here, here, here, and here, for example.

Moreover, those much-despised fossil fuels provide abundant, reliable, affordable energy for heating and cooling, modern homes and buildings, early warning systems, and other technologies that protect us against all these threats — and explain why deaths from extreme cold and natural disasters have plummeted by 99% over the past century.

Equal efforts are devoted to silencing climate reality and dissent from the “climate consensus.”

Indigenous and non-Indigenous people protesting at COP30. Screencap

Google’s AI summary insists that “claims that the IPCC prevents climate debate are false” and are “not supported by the organization’s findings.” Its own actions and those of others completely belie this.

Indeed, at the just-concluded COP30 summit in Brazil, the UN and IPCC launched a Global Declaration to support their Global Initiative for Information Integrity on Climate Change.

The Declaration calls on “governments, the private sector, civil society, academia, and funders [George Soros et al] to take concrete action to counter the growing impact of disinformation, misinformation, denialism, and deliberate attacks on environmental journalists, defenders, scientists, and researchers that undermine climate action and threaten societal stability.”

As before, they alone will define and determine what is climate “information” or “disinformation,” decide what scientific inquiry and debate will be permitted and reported in “mainstream” circles, determine what is or is not “reliable” information about “climate disruption,” decree what “integrity” will be promoted, and assess what “societal stability” is being threatened.

They certainly won’t cover the real net-zero reasons that skyrocketing electricity prices have hammered families in Britain, Germany, or Spain.

Nor will they report honestly (or at all?) about the record 12-year absence of any Category 3-5 hurricanes striking the United States from 2005 to 2017 or zero landfalling US hurricanes in 2025.

Multiple nations have already endorsed the Declaration, including Brazil, Uruguay, and the once-stalwart defenders of science and free speech, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, and Sweden.

They clearly have no intention of ending the COPs, rolling back the Climate Industrial Complex, or reducing support for the climate crisis and the renewable energy “consensus” and agenda.

The Biden Administration’s National Climate Advisor worked closely with Big Tech and news organizations to suppress inconvenient facts about climate models, climate change reality, fossil fuel benefits, and the massive land areas, raw materials, and mining required for wind, solar, and battery power.

Even “reputable” and “esteemed” organizations actively censor climate discussions.

The American Chemical Society’s Chemical & Engineering News has not permitted dissent to “prevailing views” about “dangerous CO2-driven global warming” since a December 2009 article presented all sides of this too often contentious issue, CO2 Coalition executive director Gregory Wrightstone told me.

FYI: Science is about theories supported or rejected by data and evidence; it is never about consensus.

And yet leading news outlets, teachers’ unions and other institutions work closely behind the scenes to coordinate and propagate narratives that advance one perspective and ignore natural climate change and throughout Earth’s history, the irreplaceable benefits of fossil fuels, and the harmful impacts of “clean, renewable” energyon air and water quality, agriculture, scenery, habitats, birds and other wildlife.

For example, Wrightstone explained, the National Science Teachers Association pressures teachers to use a curriculum that claims we face a man-made climate crisis, ignores the agricultural and environmental benefits of carbon dioxide, stresses alleged harm from fossil fuels, and ignores damage inflicted by expensive, intermittent wind and solar projects on the planet, economy, and human health.

It may be true, as Don Vito Corleone said in The Godfather, that “one lawyer with his briefcase can steal more than a hundred men with guns.”

But one hacker with a computer can steal far more … and bureaucrats with a UN treaty can rob us of trillions. The climate and clean energy scam must be terminated — pronto.

Paul Driessen is senior policy analyst for the Committee For A Constructive Tomorrow (www.CFACT.org) and the author of books and articles on energy, climate change, economic development, and human rights.