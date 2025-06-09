View in browser

IRINA SLAV

JUN 9

It’s funny how things turn out in life while you plan for them to turn out a different way. Take this blog, for example. It was supposed to be a venting space for energy policy frustration and it has, indeed, been this for a while now. And yet, for the second time in two weeks I have good news. At this rate, by 2030 I’ll be forced to retire as ranter and dedicate all my time to turnips, spinach, and the cat.

Last week, the good news was about the first tentative steps back from transition ambitions in Europe. This week, we’re visiting with U.S. Corporateland, where some companies have chosen to disgrace themselves by quietly removing references to climate change and the energy transition.

The Wall Street Journal, this warrior of justice and net-zeroism, sounded the alarm in an article saying that there was “a wave of companies across industries tweaking—sometimes overhauling—what they say about their sustainability and climate efforts in proxy statements.” If you shuddered at these words, I can’t blame you. It’s bone-chilling.

The WSJ then proceeded to nitpick exactly what these offending companies were doing, such as “Last year, Kroger also said that holding its meeting virtually “reduces our costs and in a small way the carbon footprint of our activities.” That reference to a lower footprint didn’t appear on this year’s meeting, also held online.” I think we can all agree this is a shocking revelation.

Or this: “The same goes for American Eagle Outfitters, which in its 2024 proxy statement said it “continues to work to reduce Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) and reduce Scope 3 GHG emissions from purchased goods, services and capital goods.” There is no mention of emissions in the 2025 report it released in mid-May.” No. Mention. Of. Emissions. The audacity.

After such naming and shaming, the management teams of these companies have probably already emigrated to faraway places. But there are more. It may well be a trend. Lets take a random stroll in the forest of proxy statements and see who’s gone rogue. Some of the names might surprise you.

“ […] we focus our efforts where we can have the greatest impact, specifically at the intersection of our sustainability priorities of water, packaging and climate. We are committed to reporting on these areas in the future along with fulfilling the requirements of relevant regulatory schemes.”

The statement above comes from the 2025 proxy statement of one of the largest companies in the world. The sector: consumer goods. The company: Coca Cola. The number of times the word climate is mentioned in its proxy statement: 2. The number of times the word emissions is mentioned in its proxy statement: 5. What? You thought I was going to read a dozen proxy statements of more than 100 pages each in their entirety?

Anyway, because context is king, here’s the context for Coca Cola’s skimpy climate references. It’s even worse than it looks by numbers alone. The quote above is from a company response to a shareholder proposal for food waste reporting and reduction targets. That’s it. There is no reference to climate anywhere else. Oh, and the second mention of the word? That’s actually in a hyperlink to a WSJ article about COP29.

And the emissions references? Bar one from a general statement on Coca Cola’s environmental mindedness with regard to packaging, they all come from another shareholder proposal, this time from a conservative shareholder who has a problem with the company’s emission reduction plans because China and India “appear quite happy to accept the competitive edge that comes from letting others commit to expensive, unreliable energy while they continue adding traditional, effective carbon fuel and carbon emissions.” I had no idea proxy statements were such fun.

Turning to another industry entirely, we find one single mention of the word climate in a proxy statement of a total 107 pages. And it’s as general as Coca Cola’s. Here it is: “We produce a TCFD report to recognize the impacts of climate change and highlight the Company’s commitments to mitigate and adapt to the identified risks and opportunities by ensuring they are addressed within its business strategy.”

The author: Simpson Manufacturing. The TCFD referenced above: the now no-longer existent Task Force for Climate-Related Financial Disclosures. The reason it no longer exists: it’s passed the torch on to the IFRS. Boring stuff — just like Simpson’s transition efforts. Because the word emissionsgets just two mentions in its proxy statement and neither would make a climate activist worth their salt happy.

Here’s the first one: “Increasingly, we are innovating to create products that restore and strengthen concrete structures, reducing the greenhouse gas emissions resulting from both demolition and construction.”

And here’s the second one: “We work hard to improve energy efficiencies, reducing carbon emissions while reducing our costs. Energy-efficient lighting, heating and cooling systems further reduce our impact on the environment, including reducing our carbon footprint.”

Even I, the opposite of a climate activist, find this too general and not at all fitting with the zeitgeist — except it seems the zeitgeist is a-changing. In fairness to Simpson, there’s half a dozen of green references, alas, still very general: “Many homes and buildings built today use green building technology, and we support green building systems by developing products that use or incorporate engineered wood and insulated concrete forms.” And well done.

Let’s take a left turn here now and see what GM has to say about the climate and emissions. The answer to this non-question is “Not much”. The elaboration of the answer is “Not much at all.” The word appears nine times, of which seven in a shareholder proposal “regarding a report on supply chain GHG emissions reduction strategy”, by — and this is the punchline — “Amy Floyd, owner of 150 shares of GM common stock.” You guys, it’s not even a British pension fund.

GM’s response: “GM is committed to incorporating responsibly sourced materials into its supply chain, and GM collaborates with organizations inside and outside of the industry to develop sustainable supply chain programs. The requested report is unnecessary because GM already follows robust and transparent reporting practices.” I suppose even Big Auto can have enough of the emission-reporting garbage.

Not everyone’s gone rogue, of course. Here’s Citi, saying that it “recognizes that energy transition, energy security and economic growth are not mutually exclusive and must be addressed simultaneously. Citi works on executing its climate commitments and with clients to prioritize global energy security, while giving consideration to other sustainable development objectives.” I wouldn’t take banks of all corporates to be slow on the uptake when it comes to transition and growth but let’s give Citi time.

Here’s Coty, which waxes lyrical about net zero, saying that “Our short-term greenhouse gas emissions targets are approved by the Science Based Target initiative (“SBTi”). The targets cover our greenhouse gas emissions for scopes 1 and 2, renewable electricity commitment and our greenhouse gas reduction for scope 3. In November 2023, we committed to the SBTi to set emissions reduction targets in line with science-based net-zero.” Unless you use “science-based” twice in a single sentence, you’re not virtuous enough, apparently.

And here’s United Airlines, which boasts about some report from 2022, titled “Climate Lobbying Report: Aligning Climate Leadership with Advocacy”, which is apparently the pinnacle of its transition efforts along with emissions reporting, including Scope 3, because United does not fear going above and beyond direct emissions.

The WSJ report that got me going concluded grimly that talking about climate policies is changing in the business world. It said that “The most common changes were simply reframing the messaging, for instance, moving away from the term “environmental, social and governance,” per a recent Conference Board survey — in which “Half the executives surveyed said they worried that talking about net-zero goals or climate targets could spark a backlash.”

Sic transit gloria transitioni, which I’m sure is grammatically incorrect but it is truthful and this makes it beautiful. Oh, Europe? European corporates are all toeing the line. They have no choice. Because we have real free markets in Europe. Until we no longer have companies to peruse these markets as they emission-report themselves into oblivion.