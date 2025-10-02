View in browser

IRINA SLAV

OCT 1

∙

PAID

READ IN APP

Copper. Lithium. Aluminium. Rare earths. All critical, all highly in demand (per projections), and all very, very exciting. Only there seems to be a problem with the price for some of these most critical metals. Their prices are not what they are supposed to be under all those projections.

The U.S. Department of Energy last month took a 5% stake in Lithium Americas “to help make the mine project viable after a drop in the price of lithium,” per the WSJ, which was quoting Energy Secretary Chris Wright. “It’s in America’s best interest to get that mine built,” Wright said and he was completely right, of course. But why didn’t large private investors flock to the mine? Because lithium prices are too low.

Then there’s copper. It’s used in everything but it is used in especially large amounts in industries that are supposed to be booming right now — decarbonisation, defence, IT, all of these use enormous amounts of copper. And yet it took a mine outage for prices to jump. And yet China is actually curbing copper production plans. Welcome to part 79 of the Neverending Wishful Thinking Story: The Metal Edition.

LISTEN NOW · 6:45

The Thacker Pass lithium mine is going to be producing 40,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate annually per planned capacity. The mine’s approval and financial support from the federal government are part of plans to redirect supply chains to be closer to home to reduce dependence on imports, notably from China.

The plan is perfectly sound, long overdue, and, I’m sure, much appreciated by the industries that stand to gain from it. But the price of lithium, which appears to be what necessitated the government funding, speaks of trouble on the broader lithium market. The problem is a simple one: there appears to be more supply than demand.

This is quite odd, given that forecasts said that demand for lithium will be booming, literally booming, with all the EVs that would need to be made to meet net-zero targets of various adventurous governments and all the battery storage that is vital to other net-zero installations.

Take Fastmarkets. In January this year, the firm warned of supply challenges for lithium, which would push prices higher. “The impact of production cuts last year and improvements in demand from certain areas of the downstream supply chain will start to take effect this year, leading to a tighter market,” Fastmarkets said, projecting a small supply surplus for the year, to turn into deficit in 2026.

Deficit sounds good for prices. Yet here’s the DoE guaranteeing over $2 billion in debt funding for a lithium mine. Sure, Trump doesn’t heart EVs but there’s a global market for lithium and newcomers should be more than welcome, in light of those demand projections. But no, because in July, seven months after its tight supply forecast, Fastmarkets reported that “Oversupply of lithium, funding struggles, uneven supply chains, and geopolitical learning curves dominated discussions” at its Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Conference.

And how about copper? BHP said this week it was going to spend over half a billion dollars on expanding an Australian mine to boost production. That’s good. That means BHP believes demand for copper is set to soar, which is why it plans to hike its production base from 1.7 million tonnes to 2.5 million tonnes annually. Demand must be looming large on the horizon.

According to the WSJ, that’s exactly what demand is doing and the recently announced deal between Anglo American and Teck Resources is the proof. And yet, per Fastmarkets, “The market registered a surplus of 231,000 tonnes in 2024. We expect a smaller market surplus of 55,000 tonnes in 2025 and another, wider 170,000-tonne surplus in 2026. This is due to both stronger supply than previously forecast and slightly slower demand.”

That’s interesting, because in the same forecast, Fastmarkets predicted demand growth at an annual rate of 8.9% from transition industries over the period 2024-2035. That should show up on price charts, one assumes. Yet, the price charts tell a different story. Over the 12 months to the end of September 2025, copper prices on Comex have gone up from $4.65 per pound to, um, $4.85 per pound — and that’s with the recent force majeure at Grassberg, which is the second-largest copper mine in the world.

The five-year chart looks better, going from $2.98 per pound in early October 2020 to that $4.85 this week. The LME price chart, however, is less impressive, with the price going up from a little over $9,000 per tonne in October 2021 to $10,311 this month. Sure, that’s something but it’s not a big enough something in the context of predictions for multifold demand growth.

This might be why China is curbing production growth plans for copper, along with nine other non-ferrous metals. And it’s curbing them substantially, from 5% annually for this year and next to just 1.5%. This doesn’t really sound like a world that’s “crazy for copper”, as the WSJ put it in the Anglo-Teck story.

Here’s how Reuters’ Clyde Russell summed up the situation: “working on the assumption that ultimately the energy transition will result in higher demand, the question becomes how should the market respond now?

Is it a good idea to seek new copper deposits and commit vast sums of capital to building a new mine in the hope that demand will be strong enough in 2040 to 2050 when it is likely production will actually commence?”

The answer, of course, is no. It’s not a good idea. Because assumption, as one brave fictional man said, is the mother of all [rhymes with pluck-