🧐 It cannot be what must not be. This is what it looks like when you look at the reactions to the #Blackout on the Iberian Peninsula.

It seems unspeakable that a haphazard and not systemically implemented #Energiewende is extremely dangerous.

Criticism of the #Erneuerbaren is tantamount to blasphemy.

The political investment in a system that has not been thought through to the end is too great, which is ideal and simple on paper, but in reality fails due to its independent feasibility and makes the existing system more and more ⚠️ fragile and expensive 💸.

Tony Blair puts it in a nutshell:

"Those responsible know that the debate has become irrational - but they fear being insulted as 'climate deniers'."

❌ There is no longer any need for confessions.

✅ It takes #Systemverantwortung.

⚡ 58 million people without #Strom – in the middle of Europe.

What happened in Spain and Portugal on April 28 affects us all. Herbert Saurugg international blackout expert and member of the #IZW 's energy team, classifies:

📉 Our energy system is becoming more and more fragile.

The one-sided, massive expansion of volatile generation and the enormous increase in complexity without corresponding and simultaneous system adaptation and storage expansion are increasingly endangering #Systemstabilität and #Systemsicherheit.

A single misstep can be enough to tip the balance in complex systems.

"Photovoltaics is not the problem in itself – it behaves physically exactly as you would expect.

But anyone who believes that all you have to do is expand PV and that it is equivalent to conventional power plants is acting negligently.

The old system was very robust – but it was built for a different configuration.

An energy system is more than the sum of its parts," says Herbert Saurugg.

⚠️ Technical or human error, weather extremes and #Cyberangriffe make large-scale failures real.

And: Germany and Austria are also connected to the same network – with the same weaknesses.

👉 The tendency: business as usual.

Pride comes before a fall.

A !️ #Blackout does not end when the light is switched on.

The consequences affect #Logistik, #Versorgung, #Gesundheit – our entire livelihood.

Deceptive security is dangerous ⚠️.

💬 At the same time, we are experiencing toxic polarization: blame, trivialization, ideological trench warfare.

This is not how we solve crises – we exacerbate them❗️

✅ Precaution is not alarmism, but common sense.

Those who are prepared protect themselves - and relieve the emergency services in an emergency.

Conclusion: Blackout prevention is a joint task.

The event shows that it can affect anyone – at any time.

The consequences are serious, but they can be mitigated with clever precautions.

Now is the right time to think about it.

Because in an emergency, it is too late.

