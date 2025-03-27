DAVID BLACKMON

It’s WINNING in America again, y’all, brought to you by President Donald Trump and his stellar cast of senior appointees who are rapidly wiping the Obama/Biden climate alarm agenda off the record books.

In a story published Wednesday under the glorious headline, “Years of Climate Action Demolished in Days: A Timeline,” Bloomberg writers Mark Gongloff and Elaine He bemoan the quick action Trump and chief appointees like Chris Wright, Doug Burgum, Lee Zeldin, Howard Lutnick, Sean Duffy, and others are taking to reverse the economy-killing mess left behind by 12 years of radical climate alarmism under presidents Barack Hussein Obama His Own Self and Old Joe the Sock Puppet Biden and his busy autopen.

In the process, the apparently tearful writers deploy all the standard grotesque dogma preferred by the Global Church of Climate Alarm™, in which the publication’s owner, Mike Bloomberg, serves as a prominent Cardinal.

Take the story’s very first sentence as an example:

We’ve long known President Donald Trump is a climate-change denier.

One can only imagine Gongloff and He pointing their fingers at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. and screaching, “GAAAAAAAAACK!!! There’s a heretic in the White House!!!!!”

It’s like something from a bad horror movie.

Trust me, it all goes downhill from there, but in the utterly glorious fashion that leaves fans of the Trump agenda on energy and climate longing for more WINNING.

Here’s an excerpt from this amazing story:

We’ve long known President Donald Trump is a climate-change denier. And we knew that, during last year’s campaign, Trump promised to make the dreams of fossil-fuel tycoons reality if they bankrolled his candidacy. But nothing could have prepared us for the breadth or intensity of the assault on climate action that Trump has unleashed during his first months back in office. There’s a chance you’ve seen one or 20 news reports in recent weeks detailing some of this activity. Far more likely is that you don’t even know the half of it. Here are just a few of the highlights:

[End]

Oh, be still, my beating heart!

But wait, there’s more!

Every agency with any connection to the climate (meaning basically all of them) has been involved, from the Environmental Protection Agency to the Defense Department. International cooperation by NASA scientists, UN diplomats and more has been forbidden, and Trump appointees are meddling in state and local efforts to manage their own environments. Elon Musk’s crew, intent on dismantling the apparatus of government, has frozen research and funding and put vital expertise on the street.

[End]

I’m sorry, but you really have to laugh out loud at the notion that the Biden/Obama policy farce had anything to do with “America’s well-being.” That’s almost too much glory for me to absorb. The only thing any of it had to do with anyone’s well-being was that of Biden’s and Obama’s political cronies.

And still, there’s even more!

Trump claims his climate demolition will benefit the country. He and his mouthpieces have argued that ignoring climate will lower energy costs for consumers, help the economy and secure “energy dominance” for the US. The truth is much different:

[End]

Stop it, Bloomberg! Stop making me love Trump and Zeldin and Lutnick and Duffy even more than I already do! I can barely catch my breath here!

But wait - you guessed it - there’s still more!

The story closes with this list of Trump’s astonishing number of glorious climate actions already taken during just 2 months in office:

Trump Administration’s Actions on Climate — So Far Click or tap the heading to sort the table by category [End]

Honestly, I am not sure I’ve ever enjoyed reading a piece published by Bloomberg and its propaganda staff more than this one. It is pure, unbridled WINNING from beginning to end.

What an utterly amazing time to be alive. Don’t pinch me - I don’t want to wake up.

That is all.

BOTTOMLINE: It is time to stop using decades-old thinking about environmental, economic development, and energy. There are still 4 billion people who need to be brought out of energy poverty: Energy humanism.