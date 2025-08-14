View in browser

On seasonal weather, too-big-to-fail turbine builders, and wind thieves

IRINA SLAV

Ah, summer. The season of fun in the sun and wind, the season of peak solar and lots of non-rotating turbines, based on my very recent experience during a trip to Romania through its top wind location in the southeast. Alas, all good things must come to an end. Dunkelflaute season is coming.

As the windless, sunless months of November, December, January and February loom large on the horizon, one company has made a significant discovery. Dunkelflaute represents a critical problem for the wind industry, it warned. Also for energy security but that’s not important. The important thing is that Ørsted just arranged a government bailout via a rights issue worth over $9 billion.

That means Ørsted is too big to fail, from the Danish government’s perspective. Just how long it will remain so and how many others will be considered equally too big to fail is the question governments in Europe need to start asking themselves right about now. Because dunkelflaute is not going away. It’s only going to get worse as the number of turbines and panels continues growing.

First, the study. It comes from Wood Mackenzie, which has discovered something that people with knowledge of energy systems have been warning about for years: that periods of low winds and solar irradiation are a growing challenge for Europe as it increases its reliance on these forms of electricity generation. In their own words, “The research shows these events are driving extreme price volatility and exposing critical vulnerabilities in energy security across the continent.”

The problem is especially serious in the northern parts of the continent where, for obvious reasons, solar generation fares worse during winter than it does in Southern Europe, at least per Wood Mac. Per my personal experience, solar in winter is nothing to write home about in Southern Europe, either, although we got a pretty sunny winter last year. But yes, the sun still shines in the South, even in winter, so there is some solar.

Seasonal weather patterns, however, are only the start of the problem. Its continuation is the number of turbines that are being built in already “challenging” locations. Since wind turbines tend to “steal” the wind from each other, the more you stick in one place, the less wind they all get.

It’s called wind theft. Yes, that’s right. As described by law firm Watson, Farley & Williams, ““Wind theft” is the term coined to describe the reduction in wind energy available to downstream wind turbines due to the “wake effect” created by upstream wind turbines. This “wake effect” means that wind passing through the upstream turbine slows down and becomes more turbulent, forming a “wake” that can extend for tens of kilometres, thus adversely affecting the output of downstream turbines.”

The BBC, however, one upped Watson, Farley & Williams, reporting the wake effect can extend to as much as 100 km for denser wind installations — and that’s without dunkelflaute. Oddly enough, they called it “mysterious” in the headline before going on to completely demystify it. Now add dunkelflaute and you end up with dozens of perfectly useless turbines for extended periods of time, as in, most of the time if they’re dense enough. The turbines, that is, but also their developers. Yet Ørsted just got bailed out, presumably to keep building turbines, though, tragically, not off the U.S. Atlantic coast.

Dunkelflaute makes electricity more expensive, Wood Mackenzie said in its report, which is a problem for governments trying to bring electricity bills down. This is obviously the discovery of the millennium and it’s got company. Because according to Wood Mac, the wild swings in prices that dunkelflaute causes make gas power plants profitable, even if they are only used as backup generation for those periods.

“Our research shows that scarcity events will increasingly drive dispatchable asset revenues, with the business case for new flexible generation hinging on revenue opportunities during limited low-renewable periods each year,” said a senior research analyst from the firm. “Despite declining utilisation rates, gas-fired generation remains system-critical, emphasizing its increasing value across many European markets.”

In case anyone’s been distracted by a passing unicorn, here’s the gist of the situation. Governments are paying wind generators guaranteed prices to generate; they are also paying generators guaranteed prices to stop generating when there’s too much supply and little demand. And they are also paying for bailouts — okay, they will be — as the business case for wind power weakens in the coming years amid new spacing requirements to reduce wind theft. The UK’s already doing it. It’s only a matter of time before the continentals start doing it, too. I mean, they can’t be that oblivious to a growing problem.

“We have seen wake effects for years, and knew they happen,” one civil engineering researcher from the University of Manchester told the BBC in May. “The problem is that in order to achieve net zero, we need to deploy a given amount of offshore wind capacity. So for 2030, we need to have three times more capacity than we have now, which means that in less than five years, we need to deploy thousands more turbines,” Pablo Ouro, in charge of a research project studying the wake effect, said.

The way I see it, the problem is that stubborn desire to achieve an impossible goal, the process of doing that featuring the impossible task of deploying thousands more turbines in limited space that just got a lot more limited with the new government spacing regulations but sure, go ahead and try. The government may still have some money to spend after it pays all those guaranteed prices plus the curtailment bill.

If you ask Germany, though, there is no problem at all. In an article titled No alarms: Germany dispels fears over the ‘Dunkelflaute’ and ensures stability, an outlet dubbed Strategic Energy Europe informed us in February that “the country has maintained electricity supply stability. Germany's achievement has been made possible through international cooperation, the strategic use of backup energy sources, and the integration of flexible technologies.”

Translation for those at the back who are playing cards, Germany kept the lights and the heating on during last winter’s dunkelflaute thanks to massive electricity imports, more gas and coal generation and, of course, batteries, those flexible technologies. Also, the German grid regulator said that the hike in imports was “not indicative of structural shortages but rather an economic strategy: “In many cases, it is cheaper to import electricity than to generate it locally.””

These cases will become increasingly frequent as wind theft continues to proliferate because it can’t be stopped — just like dunkelflaute. It might be a good idea for EDF to put in some jellyfish filters in the cooling systems of its nuclear reactors.

Image courtesy: Ken Mull

