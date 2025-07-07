The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen Heins's avatar
Stephen Heins
6h

David, your aim is true again. As we found out in Biden Era, enforcement has a profound influence of laws and energy development.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Marty Tate's avatar
Marty Tate
2h

David, any insights on what the OBBBA does for OCS lease sales, particularly in the GoA? Thanks

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Heins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture