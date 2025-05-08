SEARCH

GLOBAL AFFAIRS

Defund The United Nations

I & I Editorial Board

May 8, 2025

2 comments

The United Nations is running short of cash. This is not a crisis but an opportunity. Please rid us of this meddlesome, venal and baleful organization.

The Economist reports that “internal modeling” at the U.N. “suggests that the year-end cash deficit will, without cuts, probably blow out to $1.1 billion, leaving it “without money to pay salaries and suppliers by September.”

Apparently “some members are paying their bills late and others not at all” and it is the U.S. and China that “are pushing it to the brink of financial collapse.”

Who says the U.S. and Beijing have no common interests?

Issues Insights1dThis Small Business Week, Protect FranchiseesSay, Whatever Happened To That New COVID Surge Everyone- Was- Freaking- About?-Share Story

FacebookLinkedInTwitterTelegramWhatsAppCopyAboutLoginUP NEXT | What We’re Reading: Mideast On Edge, Antisemitism’s Return, Trump’s Tariffs . . . And MoreSkip

Two weeks into the second Trump administration, the White House announced it was considering withdrawing the country from, and ending funding for, three U.N. agencies, including the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and the U.N. Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

“UNRWA has reportedly been infiltrated by members of groups long designated by the secretary of state as foreign terrorist organizations,” says the White House, “and UNRWA employees were involved in the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel.”

Meanwhile, “UNESCO has demonstrated failure to reform itself, has continually demonstrated anti-Israel sentiment over the past decade” and has shown that it will not “reform itself.”

The U.S. is also quitting the U.N. Human Rights Council, which it has done once before, in 2018, during President Donald Trump’s first term. The misnamed Human Rights Council “has protected human rights abusers by allowing them to use the organization to shield themselves from scrutiny,” says the White House.

For those who will disregard the administration’s explanations because they’re “political rants,” we offer some facts:

As is always the case, the political left would predict the imminent end of the world were the U.N. to be shut down. The reaction would be similar to the tantrum pitched by Democrats in response to the administration’s effort to rein in an unrestrained bureaucracy.

For all the good the U.N. does, which isn’t much, it’s outweighed by its failures and abuses. It is a sinkhole of resources and an obstructor of peace and decency. In the past, we’ve suggested that the U.S. should leave the United Nations. But better if the U.N. didn’t exist at all.

— Written by the I&I Editorial Board

BOTTOMLINE: More from the UN Watch Database: The “corruption of the United Nations’ founding principles and ideals should be a matter of grave concern for all who value democracy, fundamental freedoms, and the rule of law. Regrettably, instead of using their power to challenge and improve the system, most Western democracies enable moral corruption at the United Nations by simply going along to get along.”