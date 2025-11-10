The FT Moral Money column writes, not long ago, Deloitte, EY, KPMG and PwCwere racing to expand their sustainability arms, as the shape-shifting creatures they are, to capture a booming market for corporate “green” advice. PwC even put the booming demand for ESG advice at the heart of a $12bn investment plan in 2021 that involved adding 100,000 employees and launching “trust institutes” to train clients in ethics.

But in today’s more politically charged climate, clients are less eager to trumpet anything that might sound “woke”, and even less inclined to pay consultants’ premium rates for it. Deloitte itself admitted in its most recent results that growth in sustainability services was lower than expected, with one insider acknowledging the figures had raised real concerns within the department.

Still, according to Source Global Research, which tracks the sector, the global sustainability consulting market is on course to hit $54bn by the end of 2025, with growth accelerating from 3.9% in 2024 to 5% this year. That’s because ESG is increasingly embedded into mainstream consulting work. Half the companies surveyed said most of their consulting projects included an ESG element; 21% said all of them did.

That growth is driven most by the energy and resources sector, which need droves of consultants to help overhaul their infrastructure for the energy transition and will spend $5.3bn on it, while pharma companies will spend $2.1bn, driven by concerns over ethical supply chains and environmental impact.

The Middle East is the fastest-growing region for consultants peddling sustainability advice, where sustainability is tightly woven into ambitious infrastructure plans. The most in-demand service is ESG risk and reporting, which is forecast to grow 7% in 2025 to $9.5bn—as companies try to get their sustainability metrics right.

Still, the mood music has changed. Back in 2022, when SOURCE Global Research first studied the sustainability consulting market, 52% of companies aspired to lead on sustainability, and another 42% wanted to keep pace with competitors. Now, 23% —up from 6%—say they only aim to meet legal minimums.

Our Take 1: We wonder, in the midst of the woke madness of 2020/21, did any of the big consulting firms have the courage to provide their clients with the sage advice NOT to go overboard with the ridiculous assertions that ESG would dominate everything from investor returns to human resource policy. Or is that too old-fashioned to think such firms would do the right thing—rather than the financially self-serving thing—for their clients?

Our Take 2: Don’t buy into the notion that the money being spent on ESG has risen from zero previously. Environmental, sustainability and governance have been areas that consultants have been helping clients with for decades. They’ve simply been grouped together into “ESG” to match... and exploit... the hype that developed back in 2020/21.