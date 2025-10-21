Dems Dial Back Climate Alarm, Pivot To Soaring Electricity Bills They Caused

Democrats quietly downplay climate policy as voters feel the pinch from higher energy costs driven by their agenda.

by Audrey Streb

October 21, 2025, 10:26 AM

in Energy, Money & Finance, News, Politics

Reading Time: 6 mins read

A A

0

Several corporate media outlets and some Democrats have pivoted away from climate policy and instead are shifting their message to focus on rising electricity prices. [emphasis, links added]

Though climate change has been a key plank of energy policy for most Democrats, legacy media outlets have pointed out in recent months that Democratic lawmakers have mostly abandoned mentioning the “Green New Deal” and have instead ramped up rhetoric regarding electricity costs.

Democrats and legacy media outlets have been emphasizing climbing electricity costs — a shift in focus from climate change to consumer pain — as several recent polls have found that many Americans do not view climate policy as a top priority.

“The way to victory is to talk about price,” Democratic Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz said at a New York Times event in September. “You could talk about the planetary emergency and mitigation and adaptation, and you could throw in some environmental justice rhetoric, and by the time you’re done talking, people think you don’t care about them.”

Electricity costs are an issue voters are expected to consider at the ballot box headed into the midterms, with electricity costs already a flashpointin some state and local races, according to multiple reports.

One Politico editor noted in a recent op-ed that “climate policy is decidedly unfashionable,” and several other legacy media outlets, including The New York Times, have highlighted the pivot from climate policy as pricey energy bills move to the forefront.

Ocasio-Cortez stumping for the Dems’ Green New Deal, most of which was codified into law using the Inflation Reduction Act.

Notably, several outlets and left-leaning energy policy experts attributed rising electricity costs in part to climate change or the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Most Americans did not view climate change as a top policy issue heading into the 2024 election, according to a 2023 Pew Research Center poll, and President Donald Trump campaigned against Democrats’ energy policies, which he dubbed the “green new scam.”

Democratic Delaware Sen. Chris Coons wrote in an Oct. 1 op-ed that Trump is responsible for soaring energy costs, though he neglected to mention climate change.

One June CNN report noted that Democrats want to make utility costs a midterms issue, and several Senate Democrats, like Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, have been repeatedly noting that electricity prices have risen under President Donald Trump.

Notably, electricity costs were already rising under former President Joe Biden, driven by the administration’s push for intermittent green energy resources, surging demand from data centers, and the retirement of aging energy infrastructure.

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey have not reintroduced the “Green New Deal” this legislative session as congressional Democrats have scarcely mentioned the legislation in recent months, Axios reported, citing data from the tracking software Quorum.

Additionally, some Biden- and Obama-era Democratic officials toldPolitico in June that their party has “lost the culture war on climate” and that Democrats need to find a new strategy so that the issue is not a “niche leftist movement.”

Some energy policy experts have been saying for years that the radical climate agenda is disconnected from the priorities of most Americans.

Top image: Sens. Markey and Warren, the OGs of the green new scam, which led to higher rates and utility bill surcharges, which were masked by lavish taxpayer subsidies. Screencap via NBC10 Boston/YouTube

Read rest at Daily Caller

BOTTOMLINE: “Some energy policy experts have been saying for years that the radical climate agenda is disconnected from the priorities of most Americans.”