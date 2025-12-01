IRINA SLAV

Note: It appears my rebranding idea was a stupid one. Public opinion was against it, with some sound arguments in favour of keeping the current name of this Substack. You were right. I was wrong. Irina Slav on Energy stays, although I still think it’s a bit pompous and a bit lame. I guess I’m stuck with it. (See, EU? It won’t kill you to admit you’re wrong.) My sincere thanks to those who offered constructive criticism. On to the business at hand.

It has been a while since I’ve written about electric cars and that’s because I got really bored with electric cars at one point. Surging sales, slumping sales, new battery chemistries, the occasional, or not so occasional, fire, it just got really tedious. Until today. Because today I got not one but two delicious EV reports that made me question, first, my eyesight and second, whether all media is now satirical or they are being serious.

Report #1: Malaysia’s Perodua Unveils $19,000 EV, Battery Not Included

No, it’s not satire. It is a genuine news report by Bloomberg about a company that wants to make its EV cheap enough for the masses, by leasing the battery on an as-a-service basis. Now, a few words about prices first. The new car, named QV-E, which, Bloomberg tells us, stands for “Quest for Visionary Electric Vehicle” (stop laughing, you ain’t seen nothing yet), retails for 80,000 ringgit, which is about $19,000.

However, the Quest for Visionary Electric Vehicle is not the manufacturer’s only vehicle. This is not some rando EV startup. No, this is the biggest carmaker in the country, which also has six models on Malaysia’s top 10 most affordable cars list.

I’d dare you you to try and guess the price range on that list before clicking on the link but I know you’re busy, so here it is: #1 (a Perodua model) retails for just 22,000 ringgit, which is about, well, a quarter of $19,000. The car at #10 has a price tag of — ready? — 73,800 ringgit, which is about $17,850. To sum up, Perodua’s shiny new EV is more expensive than each of the ten most affordable cars in Malaysia — without the battery. All right, let’s pick ourselves off the floor now and talk seriously for a bit. More stand-up gold later.

The battery-as-a-service model is not a new concept. In fact, it thrives in China and the reason it thrives in China is because it has fertile ground to thrive. According to this report from transition NGO Kleinman Center for Energy Policy, which “create[s] the conditions for policy innovation that support a just and efficient transition to sustainable energy,” China’s dense urban, apartment-building-dwelling population is the best environment for the scheme, which in some cases can shave off as much as 30% from the car’s upfront price.

Here’s the case: an EV dubbed Firefly retails at $16,500 for the cheapest version. With BaaS, the retail price drops to $11,100. The monthly lease payments for the battery come in at around $55. Definitely a bargain for those who don’t care about immediate ownership of their whole vehicle, which is most people not just in China because most people cannot afford to cough up the full price for a new car. Here in the sticks, we like immediate ownership, so we buy second-hand, thank you very much.

A recent report from something called Precedence Research says that the global BaaS market will have a size of just over $6 billion this year, expanding to $13.94 billion by 2034, at an annual rate of 9.43%. That’s one healthy annual growth rate that will, allegedly, be driven by “government incentives for EV infrastructure, rising adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), and rapid advancements in battery and swapping technology.” In case you were wondering how I got bored with EVs, that’s how.

However, another recent report from something called HTF Market says that this year, the global BaaS market will only be worth $2.8 billion, which should grow to $18.5 billion by 2033, sporting an annual rate of an impressive 21.30%. Per this report, the drivers behind this stunning growth rate would include, besides the standard “rising adoption of electric vehicles”, also “shared mobility” and “Increasing need for cost-effective and flexible battery solutions [which] fuels adoption.”

I’ve no idea what that last part means, either, but the EU recently gave the green light to a joint venture between Bosch and Mitsubishi that will build a BaaS network, starting with China (of course) and then expanding across the EU, India, and even the United States. Apparently, the new company will mainly deal in battery-swapping, which is a not so elegant solution to the charging time problem of EVs, involving, well, a battery swap.

The reason I believe it’s not very elegant is that one could never be sure where the battery they get at the next swap has been before that. I’m sure the service providers will be very strict about quality control but, really, can you trust anyone in this world?

Indeed, you cannot, and the Kleinman Center report details exactly why it is unlikely that BaaS would catch on in Europe and the U.S. Among the reasons listed are lack of battery standardisation across EV models; the population density and home patterns, as in, more people live in their own homes in the U.S. and Europe; and — I shiver as I write this — lack of centralised control over the buildout of battery-swapping outlets. The shivers are caused by the hypothetical possibility that someone from the Commission might come across that report and say “What a great idea, let’s force carmakers to standardise their batteries and roll out a battery-swapping network!” I’m sure China is a great inspiration.

While China perfects the art of non-ownership, and while Malaysia’s top carmaker no doubt works hard to bring the cost of its Quest for Visionary Electric Vehicle down, a Vietnamese EV startup has encountered other problems and found an original solution to these problems, which could offer some profound philosophical insight to the right minds.

Report #2: VinFast considers petrol engines to extend EV range, sources say

So, there’s this Vietnamese company that’s listed on Nasdaq and that’s spending a lot of money to challenge the Chinese EV giants in Southeast Asia. Finding the challenge substantial and financially taxing, the company is considering putting internal combustion engines in its cars, to be “used solely to recharge the battery.”

I suppose most if not all of you have heard the joke about how, a certain amount of time into the future, someone has a brilliant idea about dealing with the shortcomings of electric transport and that brilliant idea is the internal combustion engine. Well, it seems that future is already here. How about we nip these shortcomings in the bud, throwing out the battery and sticking with the engine? On a more reasonable note, that sort of a hybrid vehicle will be right at home in a world that’s running out of oil. We’re just not in that world yet.

It is said that necessity is the mother of invention and the above is pretty solid evidence for the accuracy of that observation. Necessity could also, in some cases, trip into desperation, which should be an even stronger driver of invention. This, however, doesn’t seem to be the case. All we are “inventing”, apparently, is leasing, a version of propane bottle swapping, and the internal combustion engine. Who’s laughing now, attached bottle cap mockers?