Eric Worrall

Essay by Eric Worrall

“… If Cook were to publish an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal pointing out that climate has become a business risk … it would change the corporate game. …”

It’s time for Apple to wield its influence on climate policy

Instead of driving change at a societal level, it’s exclusively focused on its own impacts.

By Auden Schendler, Bill Weihl August 14, 2025

Key Takeaways:

Like many tech companies, instead of driving change at the societal level, Apple has almost exclusively focused climate efforts on its own impacts.

But by using power, lobbying force, political influence and more, the company could change the corporate climate game.

With climate deniers running federal divisions, in the absence of government, corporations are one of the most powerful agents of change.

In its 2024 Environmental Progress Report Apple noted, “We owe it to our global community to rise to the challenge of climate change with all the innovation, empathy and commitment we can muster.”

But noble as these operational efforts are, they’re a category error — like turning the stove off as a way to stop a house fire.



Breaking a taboo

If Cook were to publish an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal pointing out that climate has become a business risk and that federal regulation (not just incentive-based legislation) is essential, it would change the corporate game.

Because Apple is so admired, the move would galvanize other business leaders and silence elected officials tipping back into climate denial. Cook could single-handedly break the taboo against business advocating for regulation. Next, he could charge his company with reaching out to customers, asking for their help to pressure elected officials. (Most consumers care about climate change.)

The Trump administration has flipped the calendar back more than 20 years, to an era when people didn’t even believe the planet was warming. With climate deniers running all federal divisions, and agencies either gutted or weaponized in support of fossil fuel expansion, we have limited tools in the climate fight. In the absence of government, corporations are one of the most powerful agents of change. And one of the most effective tools they have is their influence.



Read more: https://trellis.net/article/apple-could-be-a-major-force-in-limiting-climate-change-why-isnt-it/