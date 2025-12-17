Details Emerge for Algonquin Pipeline Expansion in New England

December 17, 2025

In early September, MDN told you about the news that Enbridge had made a final investment decision (FID) for the Algonquin Reliable Affordable Resilient Enhancement (AGT Enhancement) project to flow an additional 75 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) of Marcellus/Utica molecules through the Algonquin Gas Transmission pipeline throughout New England and the northeast (see Enbridge Reaches FID on Algonquin Pipe Expansion in New England). At the time, there was precious little detail about the project. We now have the deets…

The following web page appeared in our daily trawl of the news today. We’re not sure when it was posted—possibly yesterday, possibly much earlier. It contains details about the proposed AGT Enhancement project, along with a map showing where the upgrades will happen.

Algonquin’s Reliable Affordable Resilient Enhancement The Northeast has endured some of the highest energy prices in the nation; the combination of high demand, colder-than-normal temperatures and system constraints have resulted in considerable economic strain on households and businesses throughout the region. Algonquin Gas Transmission, LLC has proposed a new enhancement that will help provide stability in the marketplace. Algonquin’s Reliable Affordable Resilient Enhancement (AGT Enhancement) is the first step in alleviating the bottleneck of pipeline constraints that have plagued the region, helping to enhance peak-day capacity. This is a targeted enhancement of existing pipeline infrastructure which is designed to upgrade our existing system within, or adjacent to, existing rights-of-way. This Algonquin enhancement will center around already existing infrastructure and will not require construction at any existing compressor stations, or any new compressor stations. Within Massachusetts, pipeline enhancements will occur in the towns of Mendon, Bellingham, Franklin and Wrentham. Upgrades in Rhode Island will take place in Cumberland, Little Compton, Tiverton and Burrillville. Subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, this work is expected to take place in 2029, with an in-service date expected in late 2029. As part of our commitment to being good neighbors, we are engaging with community members, advocacy groups and local officials to understand any questions and incorporate feedback into project planning and execution. Should you have any questions, please contact a project representative at 855-763-0055. Project overview: Type: Natural gas pipeline expansion

Status: Proposed

Capacity expansion: 75 MMcf/d

Expected to transport: Natural gas

In-service target date: 2029

Ownership: Enbridge

Operator: Algonquin Gas Transmission, LLC Project Map

Under “Regulatory Information,” the page says: “The AGT Enhancement will require close coordination with federal and state agencies, along with local utilities.” We checked the FERC site, and so far, Enbridge has not yet applied.

