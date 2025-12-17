Developers have canceled nearly 2,000 power projects this year - report

Dec. 13, 2025 8:25 PM ET By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Nearly 2,000 new power projects that were planned to be built and connected to the grid over the next five years were canceled by developers this year, due to increased pressure from the Trump administration’s opposition to renewable energy, pushback from local communities, and growing costs to connect to the U.S. grid, according to a report published by energy transition tracker Cleanview this week.

The report said 1,891 power projects were canceled in 2025, with a combined generation capacity of 266 GW, equivalent to roughly a quarter of the entire current U.S. electricity generation capacity.

Clean energy projects were hit hardest, according to the report, accounting for 93% of project cancellations in 2025, with utility-scale solar alone suffering 86 GW canceled, while battery storage and wind projects lost 79 GW and 54 GW, respectively; the cuts were not limited to renewable energy, as more than 4 GW of gas power projects were scrapped this year.

Local opposition is killing projects where electricity demand is growing fastest, the report said, noting that Virginia - the biggest U.S. data center market - lost 6.7 GW of potential capacity, and Ohio - where elected officials have courted data centers - has blocked more clean energy projects than any state.

The failure to build transmission lines has led to high interconnection costs, the report said, as high-voltage transmission construction plummeted from 4,000 miles in 2013 to 322 miles in 2024; Louisiana and Missouri, where interconnection costs now exceed $900,000 per MW, lost a combined 26 GW of capacity in 2025.

“Battery cannibalization” - where growing capacity drives down the prices batteries earn - has made it harder to build profitable battery projects; Clearview noted Texas battery revenues plunged 70% from $192/kW in 2023 to $55/kW in 2024, and California battery revenues fell from $103/kW in 2022 to $53/kW in 2024, while President Trump’s tariffs have raised the cost of batteries by 56%-69%.

Finally, the Trump administration’s disruption of offshore wind development led to project cancellations totaling 13 GW in New York, 11 GW in New England, and 2.5 GW in California, according to the report.

The cancellations come as the Trump administration has said at least 100 GW of energy needs to be added to the grid, although it wants this to come from firm, baseload power such as fossil fuels.

But the 266 GW of lost capacity from the project cancellations threatens higher electricity prices for households and businesses as supply fails to keep pace with surging demand, a dynamic already visible in PJM’s double-digit annual price increases, the report said.