The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan's avatar
Susan
2h

We all know the Data is manipulated by whoever is paying for the Data and the Climate narrative is a very lucrative business for the Globalists and anyone pushing these policies Anyone on this planet that professes to be able to change our planets CO2 levels is lying The most likely thing they will do is destroy our planet by using Geo Engineering with deadly technologies

If they really cared about the planet they would start with recycling technologies and cleaning up the poison chemicals in our food atmosphere soil and water and look at Big Pharmaceutical … they have a license to kill Laws need changing to make them fully liable for all vaccine induced deaths and injuries and all the GMOs and fertiliser chemicals need the same liability laws

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Heins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture