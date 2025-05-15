DOE Takes First Step in “Largest Deregulatory Effort in History”

May 15, 2025

Earlier this week, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced the first step in the DOE’s “largest deregulatory effort in history,” proposing the elimination or reduction of 47 regulations that are driving up costs and lowering the quality of life for the American people. Once finalized, these actions (the list of all 47 is published below) will save the American people an estimated $11 billion and cut more than 125,000 words from the Code of Federal Regulations. These actions, in accordance with President Donald Trump’s Executive Order, “Zero-Based Regulation to Unleash American Energy,” advance President Trump’s promise to restore consumer freedom, lower costs, and unleash American energy dominance.

This administration continues to impress and wow us. Not only can the Trumpsters walk and chew gum at the same time, they can do calculus and run rings around the idiotic left at the same time! It’s a marvel to behold.

Here’s the DOE announcement from earlier this week with the full list of the regulations being trimmed or cut:

These actions, in accordance with President Donald Trump's Executive Order, "Zero-Based Regulation to Unleash American Energy," advance President Trump's promise to restore consumer freedom, lower costs, and unleash American energy dominance. "While it would normally take years for the Department of Energy to remove just a handful of regulations, the Trump Administration assembled a team working around the clock to reduce costs and deliver results for the American people in just over 110 days," said U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright. "Thanks to President Trump's leadership, we are bringing back common sense — slashing regulations meant to appease Green New Deal fantasies, restrict consumer choice and increase costs for the American people. Promises made, promises kept." The 47 actions include the proposed elimination or modification to dozens of consumer appliance standards, regulations limiting building and energy production and unscientific DEI requirements for grant recipients. The full list of actions is available below: 47 Deregulatory Actions Rescinding Requirements for Exempt External Power Supplies Under the EPS Service Parts Act of 2014 Streamlining Administrative Procedures with Respect to the Import and Export of Natural Gas Streamlining Application for Presidential Permit Authorizing the Construction, Connection, Operation, and Maintenance of Facilities for Transmission of Electric Energy at International Boundaries Rescinding Collection of Information Under the Energy Supply and Environmental Coordination Act of 1974 Rescinding Regulations for Loans for Minority Business Enterprises Seeking DOE Contracts and Assistance Streamlining Applications for Authorization to Transmit Electric Energy to a Foreign Country Rescinding the Production Incentives for Cellulosic Biofuels Rescinding Reporting Requirements, Certification, Independent Verification, and DOE Review for Voluntary Greenhouse Gas Reporting Rescinding the Grant Programs for Schools and Hospitals and Buildings Owned by Units of Local Government and Public Care Institutions Rescinding the Renewable Energy Production Incentive Streamlining the Procedures for Acquisition of Petroleum for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve Rescinding Energy Conservation Standards for Automatic Commercial Ice Makers Rescinding Energy Conservation Standards for Commercial Prerinse Spray Valves Rescinding the Energy Conservation Standards for Microwave Ovens Rescinding the Water Use Standards for Faucets Rescinding Energy Conservation Standards for External Power Supplies Rescinding in Part the Amended Energy Conservation Standards for Dehumidifiers Rescinding the Amended Design Requirements for Conventional Cooking Tops Rescinding the Amended Design Requirements for Conventional Ovens Rescinding the Amended Water Conservation Standards for Commercial Clothes Washers Rescinding the Amended Water Use Standards for Residential Clothes Washers Rescinding the Amended Water Use Standards for Residential Dishwashers Rescinding the Efficiency Standards for Battery Chargers Rescinding the Efficiency Standards for Compact Residential Clothes Washers Rescinding Floodplains and Wetlands Environmental Review Requirements Ending Requirements for Members of One Sex to Be Able to Try Out for Sports Teams of the Opposite Sex Rescinding New Construction Requirements Related to Nondiscrimination in Federally Assisted Programs or Activities Rescinding Obsolete Financial Assistance Rules Rescinding Obsolete Transfer of Proceedings Regulations Rescinding Regulations Related to Nondiscrimination on the Basis of Sex in Education Programs or Activities Receiving Federal Financial Assistance Rescinding Regulations Related to Nondiscrimination in Federally Assisted Programs or Activities (General Provisions) Rescinding Regulations Related to Nondiscrimination in Federally Assisted Programs or Activities (Nondiscrimination on the Basis of Age) Rescinding Unnecessary Regulation Encouraging Alternative Dispute Resolution Withdrawing Air Cleaners as a Covered Consumer Product Withdrawing Compressors as a Covered Equipment Withdrawing Miscellaneous Refrigeration Products as a Covered Consumer Product Withdrawing Portable Air Conditioners as a Covered Consumer Product Withdrawal of Fans and Blowers as Covered Equipment Rescinding Test Procedures for Small Electric Motors Rescinding Test Procedures for Commercial Warm Air Furnaces Rescinding Unnecessary ADR Regulations for DOE Contractor Employee Protection Program Request for Information on Lowering the Efficiency Standards for Furnace Fans Notice Rescinding 10 Unlawful and Burdensome Guidance documents Rescinding the Definition of Showerhead to Unleash Better Shower Pressure Withdrawing Portable Electric Spas as a Covered Product Withdrawing Miscellaneous Gas Products as a Covered Product Delaying Compliance Date for Federal Agencies to Meet the Clean Energy Federal Building Rule

*U.S. Department of Energy (May 12, 2025) – Energy Department Slashes 47 Burdensome and Costly Regulations, Delivering First Milestone in America’s Biggest Deregulatory Effort

BOTTOMLINE: “The 47 actions include the proposed elimination or modification to dozens of consumer appliance standards, regulations limiting building and energy production and unscientific DEI requirements for grant recipients.”