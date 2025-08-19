DOJ Hits California With Lawsuits Over ‘Unlawful’ Truck Emissions Mandates

Trump’s EPA waiver rollback fuels DOJ clash with California’s 'Clean Truck Partnership.'

by Michael Austin

August 19, 2025, 8:52 AM

Justice Department attorneys filed two new lawsuits against the California Air Resources Board (CARB), the group responsible for making “preempted emissions standards” for heavy-duty trucks. [emphasis, links added]

According to a news release from the Justice Department, the complaints align with a vow from President Donald Trump to end the electric vehicle mandate in California.

Biden administration officials had allowed CARB to impose regulations on heavy-duty trucks, but two months ago, Trump invalidated Environmental Protection Agency waivers letting California enforce the standards.

CARB tried to enforce the standards anyway through a “Clean Truck Partnership,” the Justice Department asserted.

“Agreement, contract, partnership, mandate — whatever California wants to call it, this unlawful action attempts to undermine federal law,” Acting Assistant Attorney General Adam Gustafson of the Environment and Natural Resources Division reacted.

“President Donald Trump and Congress have invalidated the Clean Air Act waivers that were the basis for California’s actions,” he continued. “CARB must respect the democratic process and stop enforcing unlawful standards.”

The federal lawsuits come days after four major truck manufacturers filed complaints against the state of California, per a report from CNBC.

Those companies, which include Daimler and Volvo, are seeking to block California from enforcing the mandates.

“Notwithstanding that new legislation, California continues to demand compliance with its heavy-duty emissions standards,” the case said, according to a report from The Hill.

Some environmental groups were not pleased with the lawsuits.

“The lawsuit paints wealthy truck manufacturers as victims,” a statement from the Sierra Club claimed.

Jack Evans, the senior policy strategist for Sierra Club California, said that “this move against the Clean Truck Partnership is a disappointing abandonment of a commitment that secured regulatory stability in bringing cleaner trucks to California.”

Top photo by Brian Stalter on Unsplash

Read rest at Western Journal

